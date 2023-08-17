Gaelle le Bris is one of the characters in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. She is one of the crewmates you can unlock as you progress the story, and it is with their help that the Red Marley can overcome the evil Ignacia. Gaelle le Bris is one of the crew members you can take on missions with you, and it is important that you understand how they work to get the best out of them. We’ve also pulled together all you need to know to obtain all their Badges as well as other tasks to get 100% completion with this character.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Gaelle le Bris in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Gaelle le Bris Guide

Overview

Name: Gaelle le Bris

Role: The Cannoness – Whatever weapons and cannons need tending to on the Marley, Gaëlle is here to fix, fire, and maintain them. She also writes poems on the side and reads them to those who are willing to listen

Skills:

Kanol Recall – Her Kanol comes equipped with an evenly magical rope which can grapple and suck in friends in the Kanol.

– Her Kanol comes equipped with an evenly magical rope which can grapple and suck in friends in the Kanol. Fire Kanol – Her Kanol which is Breton for “the cannon” can shoot any (un)willing person as far as the eye can see, knocking them – and whoever she’s aiming at – out cold.

Her Kanol which is Breton for “the cannon” can shoot any (un)willing person as far as the eye can see, knocking them – and whoever she’s aiming at – out cold. Firecracker – These self-made firecrackers make a hell of a noise and attract attention close by. They are also pretty to look at.



Skill Upgrade:

Load Kanol (Enemy): Gaelle improves her melee attack, which increases her attack speed and allows her to instantly load targets into her Kanol. In addition, her Firecracker skill gains a larger noise radius.

Crew Tale: Yes

Captain’s Test Mission: Gaelle’s Letter

Challenge Room: Yes

Badges (16 Total)

Piggyback Ride – Carry other crewmates around for 500 meters (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 100, 250, and 500 meters

– Carry other crewmates around for 500 meters (3 Badges available) Privateer (Gaelle) – Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 5, 12, and 20 missions.

Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Swashbuckler (Gaelle) – Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 150, and 250 takedowns.

– Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Grand Carambole – Knock out a Prognosticar with another Prognosticar.

– Knock out a Prognosticar with another Prognosticar. Get Over Here! – Pull a crewmate from 150 meters or farther away into your Kanol

– Pull a crewmate from 150 meters or farther away into your Kanol Taking The Plunge – Send a crewmate 18 meters downwards into water with your Kanol.

– Send a crewmate 18 meters downwards into water with your Kanol. Cirque de Gaelle – Shoot someone through the burning ring.

– Shoot someone through the burning ring. A Poet At The Festival – Finish a mission on Angler’s Grave with only Gaelle in your team.

Finish a mission on Angler’s Grave with only Gaelle in your team. Welcome On Board – Take a Mimimi Dev back with you back to the Marley.

– Take a Mimimi Dev back with you back to the Marley. Explorer (Gaelle) – Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate.

Tips for using Gaelle

Gaelle’s Kanol is clearly her trump card as the Cannoness. She can load it up with a fallen enemy and then use their body to shoot at another unsuspecting guard from afar. This gives you different options rather than getting up close to subdue foes, although it does create a bit of commotion.

Gaelle’s Kanol is also used to support crewmates by transporting them to areas. She can grab them into her Kanol, and then fire them to otherwise unreachable locations to help tactically move your crew around undetected.

Her Firecracker move is a good distraction method as it lures guards to its location, not only distracting them but also potentially causing them to travel to a place suitable for an ambush.