Isle of Penance is the fifth island you will explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There are multiple missions to play in this area, and plenty of Badges to find too. We’ve explored the Isle of Penance area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about Isle of Penance in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Isle of Penance Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 1

Island Badges: 7

Mission Badges: 6

Total Badges available: 13

Island Badges (7 total)

Back to the Marley – Use all Tears (2 to find) Rocky Outlook Sinner’s Port

– Use all Tears (2 to find) Choose Your Landing – Use all Landing Spots (2 to find) Desolate Beach Gloomy Beach

– Use all Landing Spots (2 to find) Chain Reaction – Kill all Custodes with an environmental kill so his death turns 4 guards catatonic.

– Kill all Custodes with an environmental kill so his death turns 4 guards catatonic. Swift Penance – Kill all guards within 8 minutes.

– Kill all guards within 8 minutes. Nobody Leaves – Kill the guard on the Inquisition Ship

– Kill the guard on the Inquisition Ship Fire in the Hole – Throw Gaell’s Firecracker down the soul urn shaft.

– Throw Gaell’s Firecracker down the soul urn shaft. Piling On – Throw a guard down the body chute.,

Mission Badges (6 total)

Bone and Fingers (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission On Our Way Up – Don’t use any ladders or ivies. Nobody Likes Doors – Don’t use any doors/gates. I Don’t Go Up There – Don’t set foot in or on any of the towers. Just Leave Them Be – Don’t attack the Kindred. Peaceful Beach – Do not attack any guard outside the main fort.



