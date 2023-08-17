Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | How to unlock secret character Virgilio

Throughout your main adventure of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, you’ll unlock seven members of the Red Market’s crew that you can take on adventures, however, there’s actually an additional secret character, Virgilio that can join your crew if certain conditions are met.

You meet Virgilio early on in the story and he helps Afia many times throughout the story as she attempts to uncover the secrets to Mordechai’s treasure and help the Red Marley and her crew stop the evil Ignacia from taking over the world with her evil schemes.

But it is actually possible to recruit Virgilio permanently as a member of your crew and take him on missions with you.

Read on to discover how to unlock the secret character Virgilio in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | How to unlock Virgilio

Step 1: Understand your Logbook

Before we get into the detail of how to unlock Virgilio, you’ll need to understand your Logbook. The Logbook is a record of all of your achievements and progress in the game.

You access the Logbook from the pause menu and when you do you will see you have numerous progress percentages.

These are for:

Island progression

Crew progression

Other progression

Then in the centre of the screen, you will see your overall percentage progression taking all of these areas into account.

The majority of the progression in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is linked to Badges you can earn in the game. You earn these for completing certain tasks with characters on certain missions.

Details of badges are locked until you discover them, but if you want a full list of what each badge is and what you need to do to earn each one, check out our comprehensive Badge Guide here.

Step 2: Complete the Game

You can’t actually unlock Virgilio as a playable character until after you have finished the main story of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. This is because he is crucial to the story right up until the final mission, so it wouldn’t make sense for him to be able to join you sooner.

Once you have completed the story, you will be told about Virgillio being able to be unlocked. Marley will mention being able to do so once you have acquired more treasure. But what does this mean?

Step 3: Collect Badges

In order to unlock Virgilio in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, you need to have 85% completion in your Logbook. This means, for the most part, earning many of the game’s Badges which are logged in your Logbook. Doing so will increase your Logbook completion.

For a full guide on how to find everything and complete your Logbook, check out our Logbook Guide here.

Step 4: Revive Virgilio

Once you have reached over 85% completion in your logbook, you can go and speak to Marley about reviving Virgilio, which she will now be able to do. Now head over to the front of the ship, where you have been speaking to Virgilio throughout the game, and you will see his corpse there. Use the “Revive” option to revive him like you would with any other crewmate.

Now you can use Virgilio as a playable character.

Congratulations, you have now unlocked the secret character Virgilio in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

