Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Logbook Guide

In Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, you’ll have a Logbook which serves as a tracker of your progress throughout the game. It not only tracks the missions and islands you have played, but also the characters that you have rescued and revived.

But by far the largest part of the Logbook in the game is the Badges you can collect. You earn these by completing certain hidden tasks in the game with certain characters on certain missions and islands. Each time you collect a badge it is added to your Logbook and your progression % increases. This is important because filling up your Logbook can yield a very interesting secret reward. The are hundreds of Badges to collect in the game, giving you plenty of challenge and extended game time even after the credits roll.

But finding all the Badges can prove tricky, so we’ve pulled together a complete list of each and every Badge that is obtainable in the Logbook, so you don’t have to guess.

If you’re looking to fill out your Logbook in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, then look no further as we detail how to get every Badge, to get your Progression to 100%. To help you out we’ve split the information into separate guides focusing on each island and character, to make your Badge hunting easier. Click on the links below to find the exact list of Badges you are looking for to complete your collection.

