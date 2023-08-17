Toya of Iga is one of the characters in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. He is one of the crewmates you can unlock as you progress the story, and it is with their help that the Red Marley can overcome the evil Ignacia. Toya of Iga is one of the crew members you can take on missions with you, and it is important that you understand how they work to get the best out of them. We’ve also pulled together all you need to know to obtain all their Badges as well as other tasks to get 100% completion with this character.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Toya of Iga in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Toya of Iga Guide

Overview

Name: Toya of Iga

Role: Ship’s Cook – He prepares tasty, soul-infused meals for the crew. Toya is a master in the arts of battle and cooking, always eager to challenge himself both in the kitchen and the field. He also makes a mean octopus carpaccio.

Skills:

Katashiro – Can leave behind a small, humanoid paper charm called Katashiro that only he can see. You can also pin the Katashiro to guards. Once it is placed, you can use Shadow Step.

– Can leave behind a small, humanoid paper charm called Katashiro that only he can see. You can also pin the Katashiro to guards. Once it is placed, you can use Shadow Step. Shadow Step – Teleport back to the Katashiro from any distance. If an enemy is within range of the charm when he teleports, Toya will kill them in stylish fashion.

– Teleport back to the Katashiro from any distance. If an enemy is within range of the charm when he teleports, Toya will kill them in stylish fashion. Bird’s Voice – Uses a whistle to draw the attention of nearby enemies and make them come to his location.





Skill Upgrade:

Shadow Swap: Improves Toya’s Katashiro. When using Shadow Step, the Katashiro won’t disappear anymore. Instead, it moves to Toya’s previous position.

Crew Tale: Yes

Captain’s Test Mission: Toya’s Perfection

Challenge Room: Yes

Badges (14 Total)

Privateer (Toya) – Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 5, 12, and 20 missions.

Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Swashbuckler (Toya) – Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 150, and 250 takedowns.

– Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Two In One – Kill a pair of Kindred with Toya alone, without raising the alarm

– Kill a pair of Kindred with Toya alone, without raising the alarm Cooking With Fire – Finish a mission on Iron Bay with only Toya in your team

– Finish a mission on Iron Bay with only Toya in your team You Are Already Dead – Kill a Iudex who has already spotted Toya with Shadow Step before they can raise the alarm.

Kill a Iudex who has already spotted Toya with Shadow Step before they can raise the alarm. Move Like Water – Take down a guard with Shadow Step while swimming.

– Take down a guard with Shadow Step while swimming. Teleport Training – Kill 2 guards within 7 seconds by using Shadow Step twice in rapid succession.

– Kill 2 guards within 7 seconds by using Shadow Step twice in rapid succession. Miles And More – Travel a distance of 250 meters or more by using Shadow Step.

– Travel a distance of 250 meters or more by using Shadow Step. Explorer (Toya) – Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate.

– Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate. Highly Effective – Lure 4 or more Kindred or Acolytes at once with Bird’s Voice.

Tips for using Toya

Toya is a solid addition to your crew as a silent assassin. His Katashiro combined with Shadow Step can make him travel great distances unnoticed and also immediately attack and kill a targeted guard, when it is safe to do so. Should you wish to knock out or kill in the normal way, Toya has a quick animation making him a perfect candidate to execute quickly. Just note his carrying of bodies is done whilst standing and so this makes him highly visible to other guards.

His Bird’s Voice ability is a great distraction technique that covers a large radius. It can lure guards into an unsuspecting ambush, which works well if you use it, and then hide Toya nearby (not exactly where you used it) and then sneak up on the guard as they inspect the exact area you used the ability.