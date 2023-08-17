Pinkus von Presswald is one of the characters in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. He is one of the crewmates you can unlock as you progress the story, and it is with their help that the Red Marley can overcome the evil Ignacia. Pinkus von Presswald is one of the crew members you can take on missions with you, and it is important that you understand how they work to get the best out of them. We’ve also pulled together all you need to know to obtain all their Badges as well as other tasks to get 100% completion with this character.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Pinkus von Presswald in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Pinkus von Presswald Guide

Overview

Name: Pinkus von Presswald

Role: The Quartermaster – He keeps the Marley’s books and oversees rations and supplies. Besides that, Pinkus usually cherishes a good smoke while he misappropriates the aforementioned books as his personal memoirs.

Skills:

Peruse Mind – Can force his soul in the mind of an enemy and take over his body. After that experience, most need a moment to recover. Will lose control of his host if the alarm is rung, though.

Can force his soul in the mind of an enemy and take over his body. After that experience, most need a moment to recover. Will lose control of his host if the alarm is rung, though. Coin – Flip a coin to create noise that will distract enemies.

Flip a coin to create noise that will distract enemies. Converse (Sophisticatedly) – When in control of an enemy he can distract a guard by talking to them. Guards of higher ranks won’t let themselves be distracted for long



Skill Upgrade:

Peruse Mind: Upgrades the Peruse Mind ability, allowing Pinkus to take control of any type of guard. Prognosticars still need to be agitated for this to work though.

Crew Tale: Yes

Captain’s Test Mission: Pinkus’ Duty

Challenge Room: Yes

Badges (16 Total)

Privateer (Pinkus) – Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 5, 12, and 20 missions.

Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Halt! – Attack a Prognosticar as a Prognosticar.

– Attack a Prognosticar as a Prognosticar. Swashbuckler (Pinkus) – Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 150, and 250 takedowns.

– Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Growing Collection – Take control of at least one Mimimi Dev on each island

– Take control of at least one Mimimi Dev on each island Adventure Tourism – Die to 4 different types of environmental kills while in control of others. (4 kills) Kills required: Falling Rock, Loose Cargo, Cannonfire, Fruity Explosion

– Die to 4 different types of environmental kills while in control of others. (4 kills) Alarm! Ein Verletzter! – Use the Alarm bell to call in reinforcements.

– Use the Alarm bell to call in reinforcements. The Presswald Redemption – Finish a mission on the Isle of Penance with only Pinkus in your team.

Finish a mission on the Isle of Penance with only Pinkus in your team. New Servant – Finish a mission while Pinkus is in control of a Mimimi Dev.

– Finish a mission while Pinkus is in control of a Mimimi Dev. Walking In Another’s Shoes – Travel a distance of 10000 meters while in control of others (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 2500, 5000, and 10000 meters.

– Travel a distance of 10000 meters while in control of others (3 Badges available) Explorer (Pinkus) – Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate.

Tips for using Pinkus

Without a doubt, Pinkus’ best ability is his Peruse Mind skill. If you can pull it off without being spotted, Pinkus can now explore a large radius of the kill completely unnoticed by any guard. This allows great freedom for ambushing and teaming up against foes otherwise unreachable. Upgrading this ability means you can do this on any guard in the game, greatly increasing your options.

His distract move is useful in conjunction with other crewmates, as you have the freedom to approach guards from any angle, controlling the direction they then face to talk to you, giving you time to move other crewmates or go in for a kill. The Coin Toss performs a similar action but is only really useful when Pinkus has not yet perused a mind.