Morrow’s Reach is the first island you will explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There are multiple missions to play in this area, and plenty of Badges to find too. We’ve explored the Morrow’s Reach area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease, and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about Morrow’s Reach in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Morrow’s Reach Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 3

Island Badges: 7

Mission Badges: 18

Total Badges available: 25

Island Badges (7 total)

Back to the Marley – Use all Tears (1 to find) Punishing Grounds

– Use all Tears (1 to find) Choose Your Landing – Use all Landing Spots (2 to find) Ballista Base Mermaid’s Landing

– Use all Landing Spots (2 to find) Through the Ranks – Kill 5 different guard types at the same time.

– Kill 5 different guard types at the same time. Twin Peaks – Cross the wooden bridge at the top

– Cross the wooden bridge at the top Long Way Down – Make someone fall for more than 30 metres.

– Make someone fall for more than 30 metres. Lost to Time – Throw someone into water basin at the island’s heart

– Throw someone into water basin at the island’s heart Praise the Deep Ones – Pray at the hidden shrine.

Mission Badges (18 total)

Red Marley Rising (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Minimalist Approach – Don’t use any distractions I Like A Challenge – Don’t board the Marley via the Chain Sequence Break – Get past the Prognosticar without killing them. Just Passing Through – Don’t attack anyone on the Marley except for the Custodes. No Time TInkering – Don’t use Afia’s Time Freeze

A Ship Needs a Crew (6 total) Risky Venture – Finish the mission without unleashing a memory. Punishment Interrupted – Turn 5 guards catatonic at once First Step – Finish the mission Surgical Precision – Do not attack more than four guards and do not trigger alarm. Land Route – Finish mission without swimming. Solo Navigator – Finish the mission with only Afia in your team

The Captain’s Treasure (6 total) Boarding Party – Board all Inquisition Ships and take down their crew First Step – Finish the mission Clean Sweep – Kill all guards in this mission Strength in Numbers – Kill 3 Prognosticars at the same time. True Ghosts – Finish the mission without raising alarm. Great Pretender – Take control of Ignacia with Pinkus.



