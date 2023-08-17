Iron Bay is the third island you will explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There are multiple missions to play in this area, and plenty of Badges to find too. We’ve explored the Iron Bay area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about Iron Bay in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Iron Bay Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 5

Island Badges: 10

Mission Badges: 30

Total Badges available: 40

Island Badges (10 total)

Back to the Marley – Use all Tears (4 to find) Harbor Plaza Lookout Plateau Seaside Terrace Dumping Grounds

– Use all Tears (4 to find) All Done – Finish All missions in this location (5 to complete) Snatched from the Pit Pinkus’ Duty (Ch.1) Ash and Ore Teresa’s Lament (Ch.2) Quentin’s Hunt (Ch.2)

Finish All missions in this location (5 to complete) Choose Your Landing – Use all Landing Spots (4 to find) Jagged Peninsula Dodger’s Cave Serene Cliffside Grand Docks

– Use all Landing Spots (4 to find) Forced Meditation – Tie up a guard and put them on a free mat.

– Tie up a guard and put them on a free mat. Give Them No Quarter – Kill all enemies in any mission.

– Kill all enemies in any mission. Workplace Accidents – Kill 10 guards with environmental kills in one mission.

– Kill 10 guards with environmental kills in one mission. Your Highness – Kill the Prognosticar standing on a tower.

– Kill the Prognosticar standing on a tower. Wishing Well – Throw a coin into a well at the Sanitorium.

– Throw a coin into a well at the Sanitorium. Temple of Doom – Throw a Prognosticar into the fiery pit.

– Throw a Prognosticar into the fiery pit. Back to the Pit – Throw 5 tied-up guards into the prison pit.

Mission Badges (30 total)

Snatched from the Pit (6 total) What a Thrill – Finish the mission without entering the doors at the big bridge. First Step – Finish the mission Close and Personal – Don’t take Gaelle or Quetin on this mission. For All The World To See – Finish the mission without touching any hiding spots. Nothing Profane – Don’t set fire to the crates. Lockpicks Anyone? – Don’t pick up any keys

Pinkus’ Duty (Ch.1) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Our Own Way Up – Don’t use any ladders or ivies. Minimalist Approach – Don’t use any distractions. Straight to the Point – Don’t step foot in the main prison yard (the one with the L Shaped pit) A Noble Pursuit – Finish the mission with only Pinkus in your team. Valuable Secrets – Enter the secret cave that leads into the prison.

Ash and Ore (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Minimalist Approach – Don’t use any distractions. Keep it Quiet – Finish the mission without using any guns Measure is Unceasing – Don’t attack any of the 4 Commissarius that are scrutinizing cursed objects. The White Mile – Only one crewmate is allowed to step on the grand bridge. To Xibalba! – Throw the guard at the end of the grand bridge into the pit.

Teresa’s Lament (Ch.2) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission All is Quiet – Kill all the guards in the Sanitorium No Shortcuts – Finish the mission without John, Suleidy or Pinkus in your team. Our Own Way Up – Don’t use any ladders or ivies. The Other Way In – Don’t use any doors or gates. Keep it Quiet – Finish the mission without using any guns

Quentin’s Hunt (Ch.2) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Absent Assassin – Kill the Prognosticar while no one is inside the red square area. True Ghosts – Finish the mission without raising the alarm. Pitman – Finish the mission without setting foot on the big bridge. For All The World To See – Finish the mission without touching any hiding spots. In the Light – Don’t use Shadow Mode



CLICK BELOW FOR OTHER SHADOW GAMBIT GUIDES: