Calamity Reef is the ninth island you will explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There are multiple missions to play in this area, and plenty of Badges to find too. We’ve explored the Calamity Reef area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about Calamity Reef in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Calamity Reef Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 5

Island Badges: 10

Mission Badges: 30

Total Badges available: 40

Island Badges (10 total)

Back to the Marley – Use all Tears (4 to find) Loading Platform Rickety Piers Crusty Plateau Gloomy Wreck

– Use all Tears (4 to find) All Done – Finish All missions in this location (5 to complete) Lighthouse Locutions Small Crew, Big Plans Gaelle’s Letter (Ch.1) Toya’s Perfection (Ch.2) Quentin’s Hunt (Ch.1)

Finish All missions in this location (5 to complete) Choose Your Landing – Use all Landing Spots (4 to find) Clam Beach Shady Shallows Clam Beach Flotsam’s Post

– Use all Landing Spots (4 to find) Rickety Rods – Go fishing at the Rickety Piers

– Go fishing at the Rickety Piers Give Them No Quarter – Kill all enemies in any mission.

– Kill all enemies in any mission. Flow of Calamity – Kill 5guards at once with environment kills.

– Kill 5guards at once with environment kills. Like Rats to Cheese – Kill 3 guards who are following your footsteps with environmental kills (can be done separately)

– Kill 3 guards who are following your footsteps with environmental kills (can be done separately) I Like To Stay Dry – Finish a mission without touching water.

– Finish a mission without touching water. Roasted – Throw both Kindred on the ship into the fire.

– Throw both Kindred on the ship into the fire. So This Is How You Get Here – Reach the top of the Light House.

Mission Badges (30 total)

Lighthouse Locutions (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission I Knew He Was Annoying – Kill the Prognosticar before entering the Light House. Deadly View – Kill a guard with a crewmate who is positioned on the lighthouse. Let’s Not Cross That Bridge When We Get There – Do not cross any bridges. For All the World To See – Finish the mission without touching any hiding spots. On Our Way Up – Don’t use any ladders or ivies.

Small Crew, Big Plans (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission No Need For Bloodshed – Don’t attack or kill anyone. No Iudex Were Harmed During This Mission – Don’t attack any Iudex. Three’s Too Many – Finish the mission with less than three crewmates in your team. A Whiff Of Urgency – Collect the Soul Trace by the boat. A Hint Of Despair – Collect the Soul Trace by the cannon.

Gaelle’s Letter (Ch.1) (6 total) Cannoness Ready! – Shoot a cannon and kill at least 2 guards. First Step – Finish the mission True Ghosts – Finish the mission without raising the alarm. Minimalist Approach – Don’t use any distractions. They’ll Burn Eventually – Don’t attack the Kindred on top of the Brine Razor Let’s Not All Go There – Only one crewmate is allowed to enter the deck of the Brine Razor.

Toya’s Perfection (Ch.2) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Blades Won’t Do – Always kill Sam Bellamy with a firearm. Clear Target – Don’t kill anyone except Sam Bellamy. Let’s Stay Connected – Don’t attack any kindred. Water-Shy – Don’t touch any water. Solo Ship Cook – Finish the mission with only Toya in your team.

Quentin’s Hunt (Ch.1) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission What Else Is He Going To Do? – Quentin is not allowed to use any skills other than his Treasure Rod. No Need For Bloodshed – Don’t attack or kill anyone. Firekeeper – Don’t extinguish any lights. Risky Venture – Finish the mission without unleashing a memory. Grounded – No crewmate may move higher than the lowest level.



