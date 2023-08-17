Angler’s Grave is the eighth island you will explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There are multiple missions to play in this area, and plenty of Badges to find too. We’ve explored the Angler’s Grave area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about Angler’s Grave in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Angler’s Grave Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 5

Island Badges: 10

Mission Badges: 30

Total Badges available: 40

Island Badges (10 total)

Back to the Marley – Use all Tears (6 to find) Tailfin Piers Old Town Garrison Docks Lower Slums Twin Falls Nameless Wreck

– Use all Tears (6 to find) All Done – Finish All missions in this location (5 to complete) Graveyard Haunt The Kumquat Connection Gaelle’s Letter (Ch.2) John’s Revenge (Ch.2) Toya’s Perfection (Ch.1)

Finish All missions in this location (5 to complete) Choose Your Landing – Use all Landing Spots (5 to find) Rodman’s Beach Ribcage Docks Lookout’s Hut Angler’s Jaws Upper Slums

– Use all Landing Spots (5 to find) Scatter! – Exit a mission with 3 different crewmates at 3 different Tears.

– Exit a mission with 3 different crewmates at 3 different Tears. Head to Tail – Start a mission at the Angler’s Jaws landing and leave through the Tear at Tailfin Piers.

– Start a mission at the Angler’s Jaws landing and leave through the Tear at Tailfin Piers. A Far Cry – Kill all guards within garrison walls, including the inspection yard and the harbor.

– Kill all guards within garrison walls, including the inspection yard and the harbor. No Monkey Business – Kill the guard knocking at the door high above the banana vendor.

– Kill the guard knocking at the door high above the banana vendor. The Old Man and The Sea – Throw the lonely Prognosticar into the sea.

– Throw the lonely Prognosticar into the sea. This is Halloween – Inspect several dubious remains at the upper graveyard.

– Inspect several dubious remains at the upper graveyard. Egg Thief – Find the actual crow’s nest at the Saucy Sloop.

Mission Badges (30 total)

Graveyard Haunt (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission No Skull Zone – Kill the mission without Quentin or Toya in your team. True Ghosts – Finish the mission without raising the alarm. Let’s Not Go There – Don’t enter the lower graveyard area. Risky Venture – Finish the mission without unleashing a memory. Lonely Graveyard – Only one crewmate is allowed to be on the upper graveyard at the same time.

The Kumquat Connection (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Green Avoidance – Don’t climb any ivies. Minimalist Approach – Don’t use any distractions. Let Judgment Commence – Don’t attack any Iudex. Brittle Walls – Don’t enter the outer ring of the garrison. Next! – Shoot the guard who’s taking in complaints.

Gaelle’s Letter (Ch.2) (6 total) The Whole Wardrobe – Shoot every type of guard into Arimtice’s backyard. Custodes are not required. First Step – Finish the mission On Our Way Up – Don’t use any ladders or ivies. Arimtice Can Handle It – Carry Arimtice in the cannon and never drop him until the warehouse. No Small Explosions – Gaelle is not allowed to use her Firecracker skill. Solo Cannoness – Finish the mission with only Gaelle in your team.

John’s Revenge (Ch.2) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Cheap Rum For Everyone – Kill all guards at the Saucy Sloop Their Real Crime Is Making Me Read – Get information from ledger. Risky Venture – Finish the mission without unleashing a memory. Three’s Too Many – Finish the mission with less than three crewmates in your team. Excuse Me Madam – Get information from Yolanda.

Toya’s Perfection (Ch.1) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Have Some Of Column A – Get ingredients from the merchant at the docks. Take All Of Column B – Get ingredients from the merchant at the fish market. My Hand Is For Cooking Only – Toya is not allowed to climb any ladders or ivies. No Need For Bloodshed – Don’t attack or kill anyone. Solo Ship Cook – Finish the mission with only Toya in your team.



CLICK BELOW FOR OTHER SHADOW GAMBIT GUIDES: