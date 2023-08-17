Twins of Nerechtemeresch is the fourth island you can explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There are multiple missions to play in this area, and plenty of Badges to find too. We’ve explored the Twins of Nerechtemeresch area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about Twins of Nerechtemeresch in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Twins of Nerechtemeresch Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 2

Island Badges: 7

Mission Badges: 12

Total Badges available: 19

Island Badges (7 total)

Back to the Marley – Use all Tears (2 to find) Nerech Temeresch

– Use all Tears (2 to find) Choose Your Landing – Use all Landing Spots (2 to find) Nerech Temeresch

– Use all Landing Spots (2 to find) Deadly Ascent – Kill all guards on the island in ascending order. Guards on the same height level have to be killed before ascending to a higher level.

– Kill all guards on the island in ascending order. Guards on the same height level have to be killed before ascending to a higher level. Just Fun and Games – Finish a mission without attacking anyone.

– Finish a mission without attacking anyone. Switcheroo – Kill each Kindred while they are on the half of the island their partner is normally posted on.

– Kill each Kindred while they are on the half of the island their partner is normally posted on. That Silent Secret – Find the message in a bottle

– Find the message in a bottle Salt-Soaked Caverns – Find the ominous door.

Mission Badges (12 total)

Prepare For Trouble (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission No Favourites – Hide at least one body in both the red and blue bush. It Was Enough 10 Bodies Ago – Hide 20 guards in the magic bushes. For All The World To See – Finish the mission without touching any hiding spots. Not that Kind of Magic – Do not enter the cave. The Bridge Must Hold – Don’t attack the Kindred.

John’s Revenge (Ch.1) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Lights Out – Kill all guards that carry lanterns. Only have John in your team. Enough of the Below – Don’t use the Anchor Down skill more than 4 times. Only have John in your team. Minimalist Approach – Don’t use any distractions. Firekeeper – Don’t extinguish any lights. Land Route – Finish mission without swimming.



