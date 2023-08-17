Dread Vine’s Cove is the sixth island you can explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There are multiple missions to play in this area, and plenty of Badges to find too. We’ve explored the Dread Vine’s Cove area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about Dread Vine’s Cove in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Dread Vine’s Cove Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 4

Island Badges: 10

Mission Badges: 24

Total Badges available: 34

Island Badges (10 total)

Back to the Marley – Use all Tears (4 to find) Little Island Central Outpost Looming Lighthouse Rooted Tower

– Use all Tears (4 to find) All Done – Finish All missions in this location (4 to complete) Fruits of Her Labor Bark and Bramble Haggling With a Plant Suleidy’s Mentor

Finish All missions in this location (4 to complete) Choose Your Landing – Use all Landing Spots (4 to find) Rocky Steps Secluded Cliffside Coastal Huts Tangled Wreck

– Use all Landing Spots (4 to find) Hey We Can See Each Other! – Stand on 3 Inquisition Towers at the same time.

– Stand on 3 Inquisition Towers at the same time. Alcoba Azul – Dive into the hidden grotto with a crewmate who can swim.

– Dive into the hidden grotto with a crewmate who can swim. Give Them No Quarter – Kill all enemies in any mission.

– Kill all enemies in any mission. Highly Volatile – Kill 10 or more guards with Fear Fruit environment kills in one mission.

– Kill 10 or more guards with Fear Fruit environment kills in one mission. Silence the Custodes! – Kill 7 Custodes in one mission.

– Kill 7 Custodes in one mission. Feeding Dread – Throw 20 bodies into the gulch around Dreadvine.

– Throw 20 bodies into the gulch around Dreadvine. Cliff Racer – Reach the highest point on this island.

Mission Badges (24 total)

Fruits of Her Labor (6 total) Sinister Thoughts – Collect all memory fragments. First Step – Finish the mission No More Experiments – Kill all guards inside the research outpost For All the World To See – Finish the mission without touching any hiding spots. Firekeeper – Don’t extinguish any lights. Pickpocket – Steal the key without attacking any Kindred.

Bark and Bramble (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Trouble at the Beach – Don’t take Afia, Suleidy, John, or Pinkus on this mission. Beach Safety – Don’t attack any guard on the beach. I’m Going In Alone – Only one crewmate is allowed to set foot on the beach. Land Route – Finish mission without swimming. 3-2-1 Relic! – Grab all 3 relic pieces at the same time.

Haggling With A Plant (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission True Ghosts – Finish the mission without raising the alarm. Cliff Jumpers – Don’t use any bridges. For All the World To See – Finish the mission without touching any hiding spots. Prognosticar From Afar – Only one crewmate is allowed to enter the islet with the Black Pearl. Three Against One – Defeat the Magistratus and his two lackeys using only a single crewmate and without raising the alarm.

Suleidy’s Cure (6 total) Comfort Food – Feed the Dread Vine 8 bodies. First Step – Finish the mission Oh No You Don’t – Kill the Grand Rectificator with Suleidy. Double Operation – Kill both Kindred with Suleidy. Clean Hands – Don’t kill anyone until Sulediy has examined the root. Risky Venture – Finish the mission without unleashing a memory.



