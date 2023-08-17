Quentin Aalbers is one of the characters in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. He is one of the crewmates you can unlock as you progress the story, and it is with their help that the Red Marley can overcome the evil Ignacia. Quentin Aalbers is one of the crew members you can take on missions with you, and it is important that you understand how they work to get the best out of them. We’ve also pulled together all you need to know to obtain all their Badges as well as other tasks to get 100% completion with this character.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Quentin Aalbers in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Quentin Aalbers Guide

Overview

Name: Quentin Aalbers

Role: The Treasure Hunter – Doesn’t like to share his treasures which makes his role on the Marley a bit peculiar. Lucky for Quentin, peculiar fits right in with the rest of the bunch. Don’t touch his chest if you value your fingers.

Skills:

Treasure Rod – A multi-use rod that can pull friendlies out of the fray to his current position or draw Inquisition corpses into Quentin’s chest. This even sometimes allows you to trigger levers and similar things from afar.

• The Golden Head – Quentin takes off his golden head and throws it on the floor. Inexperienced members of the Inquisition are usually lured by its shininess only to be stabbed in the back moments after picking it up.

Skill Upgrade:

Cackling Cockle: Quentin unlocks the Cackling Cockle. The sound of the Cockle lures guards in but they won’t pick it up.

Crew Tale: Yes

Captain’s Test Mission: Quentin’s Hunt

Challenge Room: Yes

Badges (16 Total)

Hook Line And Sinker – Lure a guard with the Golden Head, then pick it back up before they reach it.

– Lure a guard with the Golden Head, then pick it back up before they reach it. A Little Ruckus – Make 5 or more guards watch the Cackling Cockle.

– Make 5 or more guards watch the Cackling Cockle. Privateer (Quentin) – Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 5, 12, and 20 missions.

Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Elevating Experience – Reel in a crewmate that is 12 meters below Quentin on 4 set islands. Locations are: Gran Alcazar, Isle of Penance, Angler’s Grave, Morrow’s Reach

– Reel in a crewmate that is 12 meters below Quentin on 4 set islands. Feeding The Chest – Reel in 150 dead bodies with your Treasure Rod (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 100, and 150 bodies.

– Reel in 150 dead bodies with your Treasure Rod (3 Badges available) Wombo Combo – Reel in Gaelle with your Treasure Rod after she shot Quentin somewhere with her Kanol.

– Reel in Gaelle with your Treasure Rod after she shot Quentin somewhere with her Kanol. Swashbuckler (Quentin) – Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 150, and 250 takedowns.

– Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Treasure Trap – Lure a guard into an environmental kill

– Lure a guard into an environmental kill Iron Bargain – Finish a mission on Iron Bay with only Quentin in your team

– Finish a mission on Iron Bay with only Quentin in your team Explorer (Quentin) – Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate.

Tips for using Quentin

Quentin is indeed the quirky wildcard of the group. But he still has his uses and can be used for some crazy and fun combos. His Treasure Rod actually has a variety of uses. Firstly it can interact with certain environment features from afar, especially useful for dropping down rope ladders for shortcuts. His Rod can also be used to grab dead bodies and hide them in his chest or grab crewmates to pick them up and move them from a distance.

His Golden Head is another decent distraction technique as it lures enemies to it, and crucially not necessarily where Quentin is hiding. This means it can be set up as a perfect ambush tool for lonely unsuspecting guards.