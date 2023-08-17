Memory of the Grand Design is the final island you will explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There is just one final mission to play in this area, but there are still a few Badges to find. Given this is the final mission in the game, we recommend playing normally to discover the story on your own.

Then, when you have finished it, you can replay it and look for those elusive Badges. If you’re struggling, then do not worry, we’ve explored the Memory of the Grand Design area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about Memory of the Grand Design in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Memory of the Grand Design Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 1

Island Badges: 0

Mission Badges: 6

Total Badges available: 6

Island Badges (None)

Mission Badges (6 total)

Measure Is Unceasing (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission The Smell of Violence – Free your crewmates at the Rectificarium first. True Ghosts – Finish the mission without raising the alarm. Nah, It’ll Be Fine – Don’t use Shadow Mode The Sting Of Judgment – Free your crewmates at the Calcularium first. Glutton For Punishment – Provoke 2 Prognosticars at the same time with only 1 crewmate.



