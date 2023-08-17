Teresa la Ciega is one of the characters in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. She is one of the crewmates you can unlock as you progress the story, and it is with their help that the Red Marley can overcome the evil Ignacia. Teresa la Ciega is one of the crew members you can take on missions with you, and it is important that you understand how they work to get the best out of them. We’ve also pulled together all you need to know to obtain all their Badges as well as other tasks to get 100% completion with this character.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Teresa la Ciega in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Teresa la Ciega Guide

Overview

Name: Teresa la Ciega

Role: The Sharpshooter – She lives in the crow’s nest, casting her burned eyes towards the horizon. Teresa’s sight can spy ships through

stormy weather and find the smallest details on a crime scene. Her shots never miss

Skills:

Bolt of Judgment – Can shoot two kinds of bolts, delivering two kinds of judgment. Iron Judgment – Bolt of deadly soul energy that either kills or incapacitates the target from far away. You only have one bolt that must be picked up afterwards. Ashen Judgment – With a cloud of ash attached to the arrow, enemies will briefly be blinded.



Can shoot two kinds of bolts, delivering two kinds of judgment.

Skill Upgrade:

Iron Judgment: Allows any character to pick up Teresa’s soul-bolt by walking over it. They then automatically return it to her, no matter the distance.

Crew Tale: Yes

Captain’s Test Mission: Teresa’s Lament

Challenge Room: Yes

Badges (16 Total)

Privateer (Teresa) – Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 5, 12, and 20 missions.

Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Sniper Duel – Kill a Iudex that has spotted Teresa with Iron Judgment before they can raise the alarm.

– Kill a Iudex that has spotted Teresa with Iron Judgment before they can raise the alarm. Swashbuckler (Teresa) – Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 150, and 250 takedowns.

– Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) La Doncella Sea Contigo – Take down 30 Iudex with Iron Judgment (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 10, 20, and 30 kills

– Take down 30 Iudex with Iron Judgment (3 Badges available) Roosting – Take down 10 guards without moving between shots.

– Take down 10 guards without moving between shots. Death Comes To Greet You – Kill 20 guards over a distance of 30 meters. (Can be done separately)

– Kill 20 guards over a distance of 30 meters. (Can be done separately) Swift Judgment – Kill 3 guards within 5 seconds.

– Kill 3 guards within 5 seconds. Private Pilgrimage – Finish a mission on Gran Alcazar with only Teresa in your team.

Finish a mission on Gran Alcazar with only Teresa in your team. The Crow Flies – Visit all highest points on all islands.

– Visit all highest points on all islands. Explorer (Teresa) – Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate.

Tips for using Teresa

Teresa is essentially the sniper of the group and should be utilised as such. Ideally you would want her as part of a crew that otherwise consists of close-quarter attackers. She can then be stationed from afar and pick off annoying guards that can’t be taken down easily any other way. Even if the alarm is raised, her attacks from distance mean she is unlikely to be spotted when guards investigate the area of the death.

Her Ashen Judgment provides additional distraction options for your close-quarter crew to get up into the action and cause havoc.

Her biggest restriction can be her need to retrieve her bolt from Iron Judgment each time. Upgrading it negates this need, but also with the help of her crew, more often than not she can nip in and grab it unnoticed once the alarm has subsided.