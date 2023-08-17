Gran Alcazar is the seventh island you will explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There are multiple missions to play in this area, and plenty of Badges to find too. We’ve explored the Gran Alcazar area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about Gran Alcazar in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Gran Alcazar Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 4

Island Badges: 10

Mission Badges: 24

Total Badges available: 34

Island Badges (10 total)

Back to the Marley – Use all Tears (4 to find) Pilgrim’s Wall Sacred Smithy Loading Bay Maiden’s Gardens

– Use all Tears (4 to find) All Done – Finish All missions in this location (4 to complete) Into the Lion’s Den Ignacia Unleashed Pinkus’ Duty (Ch.2) Teresa’s Lament (Ch.2)

Finish All missions in this location (4 to complete) Choose Your Landing – Use all Landing Spots (4 to find) Barracks Wall Servant’s Pier Tower Base Pilgrim’s Landing

– Use all Landing Spots (4 to find) What’s a Ravelin? – Conquer the ravelin near the loading bay.

– Conquer the ravelin near the loading bay. Hopeless Apprentice – Take control of the head blacksmith with Pinkus, then use the cannon to get rid of his apprentice.

– Take control of the head blacksmith with Pinkus, then use the cannon to get rid of his apprentice. Give Them No Quarter – Kill all enemies in any mission.

– Kill all enemies in any mission. For Whom the Bell Tolls – Kill all guards carrying an Alarm Bell without attacking any other guards.

– Kill all guards carrying an Alarm Bell without attacking any other guards. Solitary Reign – Kill the lonely Iudex

– Kill the lonely Iudex The Court Is Adjourned – Kill 6 Iudex within 6 seconds on any mission.

– Kill 6 Iudex within 6 seconds on any mission. Garden Meditation – Knock out every guard at the Maiden’s Gardens and don’t hide a single body.

Mission Badges (24 total)

Into The Lion’s Den (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Third Time’s The Charm – Kill the Custodes who guards the Captain’s head 3 times without unleashing a memory of your own. Just the Basics – Only use melee attacks and distractions. Lightning Justice – Kill 3 Iudex within 2 seconds. Minimalist Approach – Don’t use any distractions Firekeeper – Don’t extinguish any lights

Ignacia Unleashed (6 total) We Play Another Game – Avoid a forced unleash by the Inquisitor. First Step – Finish the mission True Ghosts – Finish the mission without raising the alarm. Reserved for the Inquisition – Don’t enter the Barracks of the Scriptorium For All the World To See – Finish the mission without touching any hiding spots. In the Light – Don’t use Shadow Mode.

Pinkus’ Duty (Ch.2) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Too Many Connections – Kill the 4 Kindred within the Scriptorium The Rite is Clear – Get the objects for the ceremony without perusing the mind of any guard. Focused on the Job – Peruse the priest’s mind without attacking anyone else beforehand. Solo Quartermaster – Finish the mission with only Pinkus in your team. Dressed for the Occasion – Burn Sebastian’s remains while in the body of the Confessor.

Teresa’s Lament (Ch.2) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Eager Pilgrim – Arrive at the Beacon of Judgment before the Confessor. Crossbow Gunner – Take out 30 guards with the Crossbow. Old But Gold – Finish the mission with only Teresa and Pinkus in your team. True Ghosts – Finish the mission without raising the alarm. Bad Back – Don’t use any ladders with Teresa.



