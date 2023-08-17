New Krucbury is the second island you will explore in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. There are multiple missions to play in this area, and plenty of Badges to find too. We’ve explored the New Krucbury area fully, to provide you all the information you need to complete this area fully with ease and fill up your Logbook in the game.

Read on to find out all the information you need to know about New Krucbury in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | New Krucbury Guide

Overview

Missions on this island: 2

Island Badges: 7

Mission Badges: 12

Total Badges available: 19

Island Badges (7 total)

Back to the Marley – Use all Tears (2 to find) Smuggler’s Point Unfinished Depot

– Use all Tears (2 to find) Choose Your Landing – Use all Landing Spots (1 to find) Shady Beach

– Use all Landing Spots (1 to find) Capture the Flag – Exchange the Inquisition Flag for the Marley Flag

– Exchange the Inquisition Flag for the Marley Flag Snuff the Flame – During a night mission, extinguish at least 20 different lights

– During a night mission, extinguish at least 20 different lights Cleaning House – Kill all guards within 3 minutes

– Kill all guards within 3 minutes Ritual Sacrifice – Kill 3 guards at the same time with a falling rock. Tied-up guards don’t count.

– Kill 3 guards at the same time with a falling rock. Tied-up guards don’t count. Keeping the Balance – Kill both Custodes at the same time.

Mission Badges (12 total)

Gaelle’s Letter (Ch. 3) (6 total) First Step – Finish the mission Keep it Quiet – Finish the mission without using any guns Low Profile – Don’t attack anyone except the Commissarius that guards Arimtice. Only have Gaelle in your team. Slipped Away – Finish the mission without attacking the Commissarius that guards Arimtice. Only have Gaelle in your team. Risky Venture – Finish the mission without unleashing a memory. No Distractions – Don’t use Gaelle’s Firecracker. Only have Gaelle in your team.

Fragments (6 total) Full Picture – Collect all memory fragments. First Step – Finish the mission Right Under Her Nose – Kill the Iudex without touching any water during the mission. For All The World To See – Finish the mission without touching any hiding spots. Just Leave It – Don’t pick up any bodies. The Long Way Round – Do not use any ladders at Shady Beach



