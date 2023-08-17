John Mercury is one of the characters in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. He is one of the crewmates you can unlock as you progress the story, and it is with their help that the Red Marley can overcome the evil Ignacia. John Mercury is one of the crew members you can take on missions with you, and it is important that you understand how they work to get the best out of them. We’ve also pulled together all you need to know to obtain all their Badges as well as other tasks to get 100% completion with this character.

Read on to find out all you need to know about John Mercury in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | John Mercury Guide

Overview

Name: John Mercury

Role: The Shipwright – You can always see John scurrying around, hammering some ghost nails back in place or scrubbing the deck or chatting with his pet fish Sir Reginald. No one really knows what he’s on about with the “turtles”, though.

Skills:

Soul Diver – Able to use his anchor to open a portal to the Below where he can hide for eternity if needed. He can also return through the portal and use his force of entry to jolt the anchor up in the air and whack an enemy dead with it.

– Able to use his anchor to open a portal to the Below where he can hide for eternity if needed. He can also return through the portal and use his force of entry to jolt the anchor up in the air and whack an enemy dead with it. Sir Reginald – Summons his pet fish Sir Reginald to distract enemies.



Skill Upgrade:

Pull Below: Unlocks the Pull Below Ability. John can hide his crewmates into the Below to pull them out of danger or prepare for an ambush.

Crew Tale: Yes

Captain’s Test Mission: John’s Revenge

Challenge Room: Yes

Badges (16 Total)

Food For The Turtles – Hide 30 bodies with Anchor Down. (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 5, 15, and 30 bodies.

– Hide 30 bodies with Anchor Down. (3 Badges available) Laying Low – Get spotted with John, then use Anchor Down to hide until things calm down.

– Get spotted with John, then use Anchor Down to hide until things calm down. Never Saw It Coming – Kill a Prognosticar with Anchor Up

– Kill a Prognosticar with Anchor Up Line Them Up, Knock Them Down – Kill 15 guards in one mission with Anchor Up.

– Kill 15 guards in one mission with Anchor Up. From The Shadows – Kill 3 guards within 3 seconds with crewmates that were hidden in the Below.

– Kill 3 guards within 3 seconds with crewmates that were hidden in the Below. Privateer (John) – Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 5, 12, and 20 missions.

Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Have At Thee! – Distract 5 or more guards at the same time with Sir Reginald.

– Distract 5 or more guards at the same time with Sir Reginald. Swashbuckler (John) – Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 150, and 250 takedowns.

– Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Seabed Stroll – Finish a mission on Calamity Reef with only John in your team.

– Finish a mission on Calamity Reef with only John in your team. Explorer (John) – Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate.

Tips for using John

John’s main draw is his unique ability to travel into the Below. This essentially renders him completely invisible and invulnerable. He can move around in a certain area and then pop up anywhere. This allows him to travel distances – like Afia’s Blink – although it has to be on flat terrain. He can also surprise kill enemies by attacking them directly from the Below, just be careful of the commotion this will create. Hiding bodies in the Below is also useful for clearing areas when cover is not nearby.

Sir Reginald is an OK distraction, but given it is just a visual distraction – guards won’t move towards Sir Reginald – it limits its usefulness compared to other methods.