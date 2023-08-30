Starfield and GAME team up for exclusive edition

To coincide with the release of Starfield, GAME is selling an exclusive Starfield Constellation Edition for fans eager to jump into Bethesda’s latest. Launching on September 6 (and two days time for those with early access), Starfield will offer players the chance to carve out their own adventure in a massive open world from the creators of Fallout and Elder Scrolls.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield promises to take players on an interstellar adventure exploring over 1000 unique worlds. A landmark in next-generation gaming, Starfield is primed to make the most of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S technology and GAME helps players take it to the next level.

The Starfield Constellation Edition is an exclusive to GAME, and features a wealth of awesome items and bonuses which include:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to five days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook® Display Case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case (shown off by Todd Howard during the Starfield Direct showcase)

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Not only is GAME offering the exclusive edition of Starfield, there’s also an exclusive Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Headset. It features a white and red striped headband, with a clear mic boom revealing the bronze speaker piece within, blending style, functionality, and comfort. It also includes on-ear controls to adjust volume and balance settings.

There’s also the Starfield Physical Premium Upgrade at GAME, featuring a ton of digital extras, including the Shattered Space Story Expansion, the Constellation Skin Pack, and access to the Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack. It’ll come with the Steelbook Display Case and Constellation Patch. Finally, when pre-ordering the Standard Edition of Starfield, Premium Upgrade Edition, or Starfield Constellation Edition, players will get the Old Mars Skin Pack, featuring a Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet, and Deep Mini Pack.