Starship Troopers: Extermination update 0.4.0 is here: Relentless Hordes

After launching into early access this May, Starship Troopers: Extermination has been steadily updated with new content. The latest (and the developer suggest) most comprehensive update to date for Starship Troopers: Extermination is Relentless Hordes, update 0.4.0.

Offworld Industries says this 0.4.0 update adds Horde Mode: “a brand new survival-based combat mode that pits players against swarms of enemies that gradually increase in difficulty, creating the ultimate test of your skills and wits”. The developer also says that you’ll “Fortify your base and mow down legions of invading Bugs, then take a step back to manage your customizable player profile, racking up stats to earn bragging rights as the number-one exterminator in the galaxy”.

That’s not all, however, as the update also adds player stat tracking and player profiles. This first version brings in core stats (total kills, revives, deaths, wins, losses, and extractions) with more coming at a later date.

Here’s more on the game, and its update, from the press release:

By working closely with the community players through Early Access, the Offworld Industries team has enlisted all ST:E fans to help determine what features and mechanics to build upon and evolve before the game’s eventual transition into 1.0. Player feedback continues to be integral to the ongoing creative process, as Offworld Industries works to iterate upon prevalent requests and continues adding more and more content in the weeks and months ahead. The Early Access edition of Starship Troopers: Extermination, as of the Relentless Hordes update, is currently available for $29.99 USD—a special price that will increase as more content is introduced ahead of the 1.0 launch—reflecting the game’s stage of development, and puts players on the far-off front lines in an all-out war with the Arachnid menace. Squad up as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry, and get ready to stomp some Bug! No Trooper will ever stand alone as they line up shoulder-to-shoulder with their fellow Vanguards—trusty Morita Assault Rifles in hand—to battle against hordes of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens on the hostile surface of the planet Valaka.

We played this one back in May, and Mick enjoyed it, saying it “has a long way to go yet before it can be considered “finished”, but what’s here is a solid starting point. The base-building works, the shooting works, and the team-play works – it all just needs to be a little clearer for newcomers. There’s a lot of fun to be had even at this stage if you’re playing with friends, and this first look has given me high hopes for the future”.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is out now on PC (Steam early access).