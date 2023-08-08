Synced and Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade headline Level Infinite’s Gamescom 2023 lineup

Publisher Level Infinite has confirmed its Gamescom 2023 lineup and it includes the likes of Synced, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, and more.

Starting on August 23rd at 7pm CEST (6pm UK time, 10am PT, 1pm ET), you can catch Into the Infinite: A Level Infinite Showcase on both the publisher’s YouTube Channel, and also its Twitch Channel.

“With exciting news from titles including SYNCED, Stampede: Racing Royale, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, GTFO, Wayfinder and Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade (working title), there are plenty of reasons for players around the world to tune into our inaugural showcase”, commentated Anthony Crouts, Sr. Director, Level Infinite Global Marketing.

Level Infinite says it’s also partnered with Alienware for a giveaway during the showcase, for a chance to win an x16 Gaming Laptop.

Here’s the full list of the lineup the publisher has for Gamescom 2023, along with descriptions for each game from the official press release:

SYNCED

Developer NExT Studios invites players to head to the Meridian where they will squad up in teams of three and jump into one of SYNCED’s intense PvE encounters. Sync with Nanos, loot mods and experience tactical team play in this futuristic co-op shooter, before facing off against a powerful Tyrant and its unique challenges. Following the gameplay session, grab a photo with a life-size replica of Crusher, one of SYNCED’s mighty companion Nanos.

SYNCED will launch this summer on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and players from around the world can pre-register now at the official site for the opportunity to earn in-game rewards.

Arena Breakout

Looter shooter fans should check out Arena Breakout‘s zone on the Level Infinite booth. Players who come to the booth will have a chance to get themed swag, but that is not all – for trying out the recently released ultra-realistic war simulation they can get a limited edition dog tag, and for beating the game they can take home some highly coveted merchandise. Arena Breakout is the definitive next-gen immersive tactical FPS on mobile and is available now on iOS and Android devices.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade (working title)

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, the first fully-fledged mobile title in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, will be playable in a demo room, featuring iconic stealth, parkour and assassination gameplay on mobile! While the game is still in development, attendees will be able to get a sneak peek at the game and have their picture taken in the photo machine with AI-generated Codename Jade cosplay.

GTFO

10 Chambers’ hardcore co-op shooter GTFO will feature a special expedition, made just for Gamescom. Visit the booth to see if you and your friends can complete the expedition on the hardest setting – and the chance to win exclusive merchandise and meet the developers. Work together or die together!

Stampede: Racing Royale

In the Stampede: Racing Royale pit lane, attendees will join the herd and race bumper-to-bumper against 59 other players in the wildest racing event in existence. All players can grab exclusive swag, pose for a picture on the official podium, and a select few racers can even compete for daily prizes on the Level Infinite stage.

Wayfinder

In Wayfinder‘s section of Level Infinite’s Gamescom stand, attendees can jump into Season 1: Gloom Break and experience Airship Syndicate and Digital Extremes’ online action RPG first-hand. Strike a pose against a brilliant backdrop of Skylight or participate in on-site demos and activities for a chance to snag Gamescom exclusive swag. Meet and greet opportunities with key creative and development staff, including creative director and comics legend Joe Madureira and Airship Syndicate studio president Ryan Stefanelli will also be available.