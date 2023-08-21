The Invincible gets official release date

11 bit studios and Starward Industries have today revealed that their upcoming sci-fi narrative title The Invincible will release on November 6. Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it’ll “make players rethink humanity’s urge to conquer space and remind themselves that not everything, everywhere is for us.”

Rethink humanity’s dominion in The Invincible: a story-driven adventure set in a hard sci-fi world imagined by Stanisław Lem. Discover the planet Regis III as scientist Yasna, and use atompunk tools in the search for a missing crew while facing unforeseen threats. Make difficult choices in a philosophical story that’s driven by science.

Players will play as an astrobiologist called Yasna who is forced to search for her crew on the eerie planet of Regis III, however, things take a turn where she must find them dead or alive. The philosophical nature of the game is set to make Yasna question the scale of humankind’s ambitions.

The Invincible will be on show at this year’s gamescom between August 23rd and 27th, where a demo version will be available to play at 11 bit studios’ B028 booth in hall 10.1. Back in June, the story was detailed via an official blog post.

“Yasna isn’t terrified by the cosmos, but rather amazed by the vision of its undiscovered phenomena. Her training as an astrobiologist helps her handle stress and maintain focus when she wakes up on the unknown planet without her crew and with holes in her memories,” specifies Magdalena Kucenty, Narrative Designer at Starward Industries. “In the beginning, her professionalism and natural curiosity push her forward to look for answers and to successfully complete her mission. However, her attitude slowly changes throughout the game, as she is faced with morally difficult decisions and the realization that not everything, everywhere is for us”.

To celebrate the release date reveal of The Invincible, a trailer was revealed, and you can watch it below: