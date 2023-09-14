AirportSim release date confirmed for October

Iceberg Interactive has confirmed that MK Games’ upcoming sim-game AirportSim will be released on October 19th for PC via Steam.

The game has the tagline “as real as it gets” and according to the official website that’s because “AirportSim doesn’t only simulate real vehicles and their behaviors but above all faithful visual replicas of existing real-world airports and aircraft”. Continuing, the site says “for this, we’ve established partnerships with many companies in the aviation industry. Under their supervision, we’ve developed some of the most significant functionalities of AirportSim”.

Check out a recent community stream showing off a Rainy Morning in the title:

If you’re thinking “that developer seems familiar”, well that’s because MK Studios is a developer that has been well known for making add-ons and mods for Microsoft Flight Simulator, before it became the game’s current iteration on consoles as well.

Here’s a list of the key features for the upcoming title:

Suitcase Simulator: Loads of other games offer flying. But for a true niche simulator experience, AirportSim is a hyper-realistic airport ground handling simulator. Handling incoming and outgoing baggage, guiding taxiing planes to and from the runway, and refuelling aircraft ahead of departure are just a few of the crucial roles budding ground handlers will be tasked with.

Sunny in Florida? Rainy and windy in the Faroe Islands? Thanks to the METAR weather system enabling players to enjoy the game with the current weather in their simulated airport.

AirportSim is coming to PC on October 19th.