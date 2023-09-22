Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles gets new trailer revealing settlements

Tomas Sala and publisher Wired Productions have revealed another look at Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles via a new trailer.

The trailer focuses on showing off brand new locations, settlements, the ability to negotiate with the settlements in the city builder based in the same universe as The Falconeer, and a lot more.

You can actually play the demo of the game as well, which is a really intersting one, as it is an “evolving demo”, meaning it’s being updated with new features. Check out the trailer, below:

If you used a keen eye for the above trailer you might also see “the ‘Day One’ Dreadnot Unit, a powerful commander who helps provide naval superiority for your civilisations and available as a thank you to those who wishlist the game and pick up the game during the launch period”.

“It’s been a troubling week for any Unity developer, one of pain, frustration and sadness over what feels like an abandonment by Unity3D. Doubly troubling because of gratitude I feel for what I’ve been able to accomplish through it. There are still good people in Unity I think, who are as we speak trying to figure out a way forward, and I hope they can find themselves, somewhere less dark”, explained developer Tomas Sala.

Sala added: “Whilst I’ve been angered by all that has gone on, the Unity community itself has been amazing in the way it has rallied around indie developers like myself. Winning the Best Community Game at the Gamescom Indie Arena as voted by that Unity community, was a pre-shit storm energy boost I didn’t know I’d need. I am excited about how Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is shaping up and I’m pouring everything I have to give into its release and I remain incredibly grateful to everyone who has been with me on this journey so far”.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles doesn’t currently have a release date but is “coming soon” to PC (via Steam).