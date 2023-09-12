Cassette Beasts is getting “Pier of the Unknown” DLC in October

Developer Bytten Studio has announced Cassette Beasts: Pier of the Unknown is coming to PC and console on October 4th.

Announcing the new content along with Raw Fury, the team explained that this will add a new storyline to unravel in Cassette Beasts, along with three carnival-themed attractions to explore. It’ll add 12 new monsters that can only be found in the new locations, bringing the total you can catch up to 141. There will also be five new character costumes, and the developer says Pier of the Unknown will ad between four and ten hours of new gameplay, total.

Check out the new trailer, below:

At the Cassette Beasts Showcase earlier this summer, Cassette Beasts released the free “Catacombs” update for all players, featuring the new Abandoned Mine location, eight new monsters to discover, and 10 new moves for monsters to use. The team also announced that eight-player online multiplayer is in development for a future update on all platforms, letting players go adventuring together, trade tapes with each other, challenge one another to battle with a variety of custom rule sets, and team up for raid battles against Rogue Fusions! Cassette Beasts puts a unique spin on monster-collecting RPG adventures – on the remote island of New Wirral, people can use cassette tapes to transform into strange creatures and battle! You’ll need to explore the island and record a menagerie of mighty monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities and find a way home. You can even combine two creatures together to make powerful new forms with shared elemental types, stats, and move sets, with thousands of possibilities to discover. Play on your own, or join together with a friend in local co-op multiplayer and Steam Remote Play Together for up to two players!

We awarded the original game full marks at 10/10 back in April, with Lyle saying: “Cassette Beasts is easily the best monster collecting game I’ve ever played, with fantastic combat, wonderful monster designs and a whole lot of exploring to experience. Other than the issues I experienced with the current version of the game on the Steam Deck, I have no complaints with Cassette Beasts whatsoever. If you’ve ever had any enjoyment playing a Pokémon game before, you owe it to yourself to grab your tape deck and try the pinnacle of this genre as soon as possible”.

Cassette Beasts: Pier of the Unknown is coming on October 4th, the main game is out now on PC, Switch, and Xbox.