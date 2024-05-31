Cassette Beasts getting Switch physical edition in June

Raw Fury and developer Bytten Studio has teamed up with Super Rare Games for a Switch physical edition of Cassette Beasts, coming on June 6th.

The team at Super Rare Games says this is the most requested game from fans right now, and that the physical edition will come with the Pier of the Unknown, and Cosplay Pack pieces of downloadable content.

Now, before you get too excited, there will only 3000 of the deluxe editions coming, which includes the following:

Cassette Beasts Switch Game

A beautiful Full Colour Hardcover Artbook

XXX track 80s vibe CD Soundtrack composed by Joel Baylis

An awesome Iron-on Cassette Beasts Logo Patch!

Full set of trading cards, including the most collectable shiny trading card!

Sticker sheet!

Full colour bespoke manual and SRG game sticker!

All enclosed in an exclusive Deluxe Edition Box!

The standard edition will be 5000 strong, making for a total of 8000 copies of the physical edition of Cassette Beasts on Switch at Super Rare Games. The game was recently updated with a free multiplayer addon which allows players and up to eight friends the chance to party and explore the world once matched after getting an invite mode.

In our review of the game, we said this one “is easily the best monster collecting game I’ve ever played, with fantastic combat, wonderful monster designs and a whole lot of exploring to experience. Other than the issues I experienced with the current version of the game on the Steam Deck, I have no complaints with Cassette Beasts whatsoever. If you’ve ever had any enjoyment playing a Pokémon game before, you owe it to yourself to grab your tape deck and try the pinnacle of this genre as soon as possible.”

Cassette Beasts is out now for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.