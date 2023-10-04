Cassette Beasts new DLC Pier of the Unknown is out today

The monster collecting genre got a whole lot better this year thanks to Cassette Beasts, and now some new DLC means it’s time to go back to New Wirral. Pier of the Unknown is out today, and features new beasts and a new area to explore. I’m so excited to get a chance to go back to the game before Game of the Year time, and you can expect a review of Pier of the Unknown from GodisaGeek soon if you want to know more about this new content.

“Step right up! Indie developer Bytten Studio and publisher Raw Fury would like to welcome you to take a ride into “Pier of the Unknown,” the first major DLC expansion for the open-world RPG Cassette Beasts. Kick off your spooky season with a ghostly new amusement park location and story to explore, plus 12 new monsters to collect for one of this year’s best titles! “Pier of the Unknown” is available today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for £5.89/€6.89/$6.99.

Charge your oversized flashlight, steel your nerves, and step into the eerily captivating world of Brightside Pier, a long-forgotten amusement park reclaimed by nature after years of abandonment. Unravel an engaging new storyline as you delve into the mysteries of carnival-themed attractions and uncover the wonders they hide. Brightside Pier adds 12 brand-new unique monsters to Cassette Beasts, bringing the total number of monsters in game to 141 and allowing you to now unlock 19,881 fully imagined fusions for your squad!”