Cassette Beasts is getting multiplayer, also releasing on mobile

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Bytten Studio has revealed some pretty exciting news for Cassette Beasts, it’s monster-collecting game.

Announced via the 2024 Cassette Beasts showcase, the big headline here is that multiplayer is coming via the update due on May 20th. It’ll add eight player multiplayer, and will allow you to party up and “explore the world of Cassette Beasts with up to 8 friends, all visible in their world”. Raw Fury says that you can also use “Play With Friends mode where players can match with anyone on their friends list via an invite code.

You will be able to challenge friends to battle in PvP fights, and you can assign custom rules like enabling or disabling sticker attributes. The team says you can also “team up for 2-player co-op raids against Rogue Fusions, and trade tapes with each other”.

The best part though, is that if you’re playing on PC via Steam, you can test this mode out now as it’s available in the beta branch up until May 20th.

That’s not all though, as the showcase also confirmed that on that same date fans can “jump into an in-game collaboration event with Moonstone Island, which includes Moonstone-Island themed costumes, as well as a Cassette Beasts’ Pombomb added to Moonstone Island’s Spirit roster”.

Lastly of note, it’s been announced that Cassette Beasts will launch on mobile devices “soon”, as well, which is pretty interesting.

Lyle adored the game when it was released back in April 2023, saying it “is easily the best monster collecting game I’ve ever played, with fantastic combat, wonderful monster designs and a whole lot of exploring to experience. Other than the issues I experienced with the current version of the game on the Steam Deck, I have no complaints with Cassette Beasts whatsoever. If you’ve ever had any enjoyment playing a Pokémon game before, you owe it to yourself to grab your tape deck and try the pinnacle of this genre as soon as possible”.

Cassette Beasts is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.