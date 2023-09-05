Company of Heroes Collection coming to Nintendo Switch

Sega, Feral Interactive, and Relic Entertainment has announced Company of Heroes Collection, coming soon to Nintendo Switch. The collection will mark the console debut for Company of Heroes, bringing the real-time strategy to a Nintendo’s console for the first time.

Handled by Feral Interactive, the Company of Heroes Collection will be coming in Autumn (more information is coming later), and the developer noted that it will be single-player only at launch, with multiplayer coming as a post-release update.

Check out the reveal trailer, and the official information from the press release, below.

From the daring beach assaults of D-Day and on into the Battle of Normandy, players will command both Allied and Axis forces in an action-packed offering which includes both the base game and its two expansions — Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor — in one storming package. With a bespoke user interface and controls designed for play on Nintendo Switch, the full battlefield will be under the player’s command. Intense tactical combat takes place across 41 squad-based missions, with moment-to-moment encounters shaping the course of each battle. A customisable Skirmish mode is also included, with unique factions, multiple game modes and a wealth of maps, offering enormous replay ability and rewarding bold experimentation.

It wasn’t too long ago Company of Heroes 3 was released, then again on console. On PC we gave the third game an 8.5/10, saying: “It’s hardly an original setting or concept, but Company of Heroes 3 makes up for it with sheer charm and playability. If you can look past the casual wartime racism, iffy framerate and somewhat expected stereotyping, there’s a solid war game here with a ton of replayability to keep you busy for a few while”.

More information on Company of Heroes Collection will be announced at a later date. It’s also available for iOS devices, now.