There’s been some big news for strategy veterans this evening, with Company of Heroes 3 announced for 2022. Nine years on from the last installment of the series, fans will get to play it on PC next year.

“The legendary strategy franchise is back, combining heart-pounding combat with new layers of strategy in a breathtaking Mediterranean setting. Relic Entertainment™ and SEGA® Europe Ltd. are thrilled to reveal that Company of Heroes™ 3, the latest instalment in the critically acclaimed strategy franchise, is coming to PC in 2022! Those eager to get their hands on the game won’t have to wait until then – visit CompanyOfHeroes.com to join CoH-Development and get access to the Pre-Alpha Preview for Company of Heroes 3 via Steam right now!

Company of Heroes 3 is bringing the series’ intimate boots-on-the-ground storytelling to a brand-new theatre of war, unlocking authentic new tactics, factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II. The Mediterranean is a place of immense variety, from windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas. On this new frontline, intelligence trumps speed.

In Company of Heroes 3, the critically acclaimed Company of Heroes gameplay has been enhanced with authentic new features, making for the deepest tactical experience to date – all powered by the Essence Engine 5, the latest evolution of Relic’s proprietary real-time strategy technology. On the Dynamic Campaign Map, players command ground, air and naval forces and build supply lines as they lead the Allies’ campaign to retake mainland Italy from the entrenched Axis forces. The long-term choices you make here will affect not only the battles you fight, but the story of the war itself.

In single-player modes, Full Tactical Pause gives players a new level of tactical control over the pacing on the battlefield. By freezing the action, players who choose to employ Full Tactical Pause will be able to coordinate all their actions at once, thinking through every move in detail without the pressure of doing it all in real-time.”

I’ll definitely appreciate the ability to pause the action and plan my moves when Company of Heroes 3 arrives next year. The last game was really well received, and I can’t wait to retake Italy and bring down the Axis forces.