Football Manager 2024 is coming this November

Sega and Sports Interactive has announced the release date for Football Manager 2024, and it’s November 6th, 2023.
Football Manager 2024 is actually the twentieth (20th!) game in the series, as Studio Director at Sports Interactive, Miles Jacobson explained, adding that it’s “it’s a love letter to football. It’s the closing of this chapter of our history and the most complete version we’ve ever produced”.
Jacobson said “Having seen FM23 hit the incredible, record-breaking milestone of six million players last month, I’m proud to be confirming today the release of Football Manager 2024″. Indeed, here’s the trailer for the game, below:
Football Manager 2024 Console is being readied to return for the new season on both Xbox and, following an incredible debut campaign, PlayStation 5. FM24 Console (Xbox), as well as FM24 (PC/Mac), will also both be available once again via Xbox Game Pass. As detailed in our roadmap, the new additions for FM24 Console will be revealed during the week commencing October 23rd.
Football Manager 2024 Touch is also preparing to return to Nintendo Switch from November 6th. Further platform information for FM24 Touch will follow in the coming weeks with details on features due to be published in early November.
“Having been part of the SEGA family for two decades, the whole team are thrilled to be releasing in Japan and including Japanese language for the first time”, said Jacobson, adding “That debut, plus the fact more than 230 million people around the world will now have access to our already popular Mobile series through their Netflix memberships, means we’re tremendously excited about the potential for our player base to keep growing”.
“Our June Development Update blog showcased the studio’s drive for greater transparency and that continues with our feature roadmap at the end of today’s announcement trailer. Keep your eyes out for those feature blogs, as well as further development updates touching on new partnerships”.
You can pre-order the game now and you’ll get a 10% discount, and if you do so on PC or Mac you can get the game early via Steam and Epic Games Store. That’s an early access period of up to two weeks before the official street date, and single player careers started in that period will carry over to the game on November 6th.