Football Manager 2023 Touch now available on Apple Arcade

Sega has today released Football Manager 2023 Touch on Apple Arcade, allowing players to experience the Klopp experience on the go. This year’s entry will bring a brand new 3D match engine to the series for the first time, allowing players to experience the beautiful game across all Apple devices.
The synopsis for the game is as follows:
Football Manager 2023 Touch is enhanced for mobile, with speedier seasons and a focus on the managerial essentials. Don’t build a team, create a dynasty in this unrivaled football simulation game that brings players closer to every aspect of the Beautiful Game. Experience the closest thing to being a real football club manager by taking charge of the world’s greatest football teams. Players can write their own football story and live out their dreams.
Along with the release of Football Manager 2023 Touch, new content updates for many of Apple Arcade’s best games have been released, including the following:
- Mini Motorways — Two new game modes — Endless and Expert — are now available in any of Mini Motorways’ 15 iconic cities. This update also adds an Expert mode leaderboard to each map, where players can compete for the top spot.
- LEGO Star Wars: Castaways — Kicks off new monthly event based on The Mandalorian TV series, featuring all-new cosmetic items, emotes, sandcastles, and microfighters. This update also adds a new Arena mode, Challenge Levels, and a new Alien Species player customization option.
- Garden Tails: Match and Grow — Explore a brand new sixth garden in the game, including new levels, 25 new plants, and six new animals.
- SongPop Party — Tune into two new playlists, 2000s Heartthrob and 2000s Pop Divas.
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees — Adds new level blocks, more achievements, and an in-game collectible encyclopedia.
- Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins — Jump into an all-new Dungeon, The Sky Ruins, featuring 22 new stages.
- Crayola Create and Play+ — Kicks off Thanksgiving-theme in-game event, also adds a new How to Draw video (How to Draw a Turkey).
We recently reviewed Sports Interactive’s Football Manager 2023, where we said, “Football Manager 2023 is a fantastic management sim, providing plenty of detail in how you run your club. There might not be any obvious improvements outside of the inclusion of licensed UEFA tournaments, but the more you play, the better the game becomes. The improvements into how matches unravel on the pitch was a welcoming one, especially as the bulk of your enjoyment comes from seeing how your gameplan unfolds on the football field. While not hugely dissimilar from FM22, it’s an obvious addition for fans who have come to love the hard work put in by Sports Interactive over the years.”