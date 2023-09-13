Logitech G Cloud on sale as part of LogiPLAY Days offerings

Logitech has announced LogiPLAY Days, a “week long celebration of gaming culture” with deals on products via Currys and Amazon.

One of the bigger deals is for the Logitech G Cloud Handheld Gaming Console, which is the device that was released as an Xbox cloud streaming product, allowing people to play on this device when the TV is otherwise engaged. That is going to drop to £299 at both Currys and Amazon. It works out at a £40 saving, for those wondering.

The Pro X Superlight mouse is £50 cheaper, available at £89.99, while the G502 X Plus Wireless is £50 cheaper, going for £99 at Amazon only.

Onto headsets, the G733 model is £89, from £139.99, while the Astro A30s are £50 off, from £229.99 to £179, and are available in both Xbox and PlayStation versions.

Another big saving is the Racing Wheel that’s £120 off. The G923 would normally cost £379 and is now £259 at Currys. The G735 Aurora is also £50 cheaper than usual for the LogiPLAY Days, too.

In terms of why this all happening, well, Yalcin Yilmaz, Vice President & Head of Europe for Logitech explained that “We believe in the power of play and are thrilled to introduce Logi PLAY Days, a special week-long event designed to bring a host of exclusive benefits for Gamers & Creators alike. Logi PLAY Days begin with a series of eagerly anticipated product announcements and are complemented by irresistible deals on some of our bestselling products”. Yilmaz added: “Through Logi PLAY Days, we celebrate and demonstrate our commitment to the culture, continuous innovation and support of our vibrant communities”.

Logitech just unveiled a new pro mouse and keyboard aimed at eSports players, with Brent Barry, Head of eSports and PRO Series saying: “At the heart of the PRO Series lies our unwavering commitment to helping eSports athletes and competitive gamers play at the peak of potential, and ultimately, achieve victory. Years of collaborative efforts have culminated in the development of an exciting new PRO Series portfolio that represents a pure and uncompromised product collection, designed for maximum performance to meet the needs of elite eSports professionals and the most competitive gamers”.