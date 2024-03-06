Logitech unveils new MX Brio webcam

Logitech has announced a new webcam into its Master Series range, the MX Brio, and says it is the company’s “most advanced Ultra HD 4K webcam” so far.

Apparently the MX Brio is “a revolutionary high-end webcam for end users designed to meet the demanding needs of advanced users”, says Logitech, adding it’s the “most advanced webcam yet and joins the Master Series ecosystem alongside MX keyboards and mice to deliver outstanding performance and streaming experiences while fostering quality collaboration. The Ultra HD 4K webcam helps creative professionals and developers elevate their virtual presence and efficiently share results and ideas”.

“We know that MX users collaborate and communicate from many different environments, and need a versatile webcam offering the best video and sound quality,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech. “MX Brio is our highest quality webcam, featuring customisation and the ability to show themselves or their work in the best possible way”.

MX Brio’s Ultra HD 4K resolution and advanced webcam sensor demonstrates Logitech’s continuous innovation with 70 percent larger pixels than the Brio 4K, our previous flagship webcam, offering an ultra-sharp image. AI-enhanced image quality takes auto light correction further with face-based image enhancement that provides a more natural image, and video with 2x better face visibility and 2x finer image details in difficult lighting conditions compared to Brio 4K, as tested by DXOMARK lab. Advanced customisation options allow users to fine-tune their appearance by manually adjusting exposure, tint, vibrance, field of view and more using Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB software. Show Mode makes it easy for users to share sketches or other physical objects on their desks by simply tilting the webcam. MX Brio also has two beamforming mics to reduce background noise so you can be heard clearly and an integrated privacy shutter. MX Brio is certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, and works with Chromebook.

The MX Brio will cost £219.99 and Logitech says if people buy it directly from the company, buyers will get a Litra Beam (usually £99.99) for free for a limited time while stocks last, too.

Here’s some of the key features:

Certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom, and works with Chromebook.

The new webcam is available in Graphite and Pale Grey starting today, March 6th.