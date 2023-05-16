Logitech G CLOUD launches in the UK and Europe today

Logitech has announced its cloud based Logitech G handheld gaming device is now available in the UK and Europe, for a suggested price of £329 / €359. That means on top of the USA and Taiwan availability, it’s also now available in United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

The device was originally lauded as being a sort of handheld Xbox, since it could use the cloud and Xbox’s streaming capabilities to allow you to play high-end console titles on the handheld device itself. In fact, to celebrate the launch in UK and Europe of the Logitech G, the company has teamed up with Xbox to provide a special bundle that provides “up to 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate”, a month of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority, and a month of Shadow PC.

“We’re excited to finally bring G Cloud to the European market and partner with leading retailers and partners in the region,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager at Logitech G. “G Cloud provides a fantastic new way to access and play hundreds of games, and we look forward to getting it in the hands of more players”.

There have been changes since the original launch after feedback from users, including:

Virtual button mapping— Adding the ability to map all physical controls to points on the screen, enabling players to play mobile games that do not require controller support via G CLOUD’s built-in controls.

Adding the ability to map all physical controls to points on the screen, enabling players to play mobile games that do not require controller support via G CLOUD’s built-in controls. Analog Stick Sensitivity and Curve Customization— Increased sensitivity and customization for thumb sticks, allowing for greater control over the controller experience.

Increased sensitivity and customization for thumb sticks, allowing for greater control over the controller experience. Support for Shadow Cloud Computing * technology, allowing players to seamlessly use their G CLOUD Gaming Handheld to run a fully virtualized PC via the Shadow PC app—all from the cloud.

* technology, allowing players to seamlessly use their G CLOUD Gaming Handheld to run a fully virtualized PC via the Shadow PC app—all from the cloud. Personalize Your Play With Dead Zone Customization—Leverage fully customizable joysticks and triggers (L2/R2) for the perfect balance of play.

“At Shadow, we aim to make the best of technology accessible everywhere, and on any device. Making it work on the G Cloud was an obvious and strategic choice for us,” said Jérôme Arnac, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Shadow. “With Shadow PC, G Cloud users will enjoy the freedom of having access to a powerful Windows PC on their handheld, with no closed games catalog, the possibility to use mods, enjoy non-gaming apps, and much more. We are incredibly excited that Logitech G brings a device to the market that supports the new ways of gaming, and we cannot wait to see how creative the community will be in using it.”