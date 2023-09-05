Logitech unveils new Pro mouse and keyboard, aimed at eSports players

Logitech has unveiled a brand new keyboard and mouse for its premium Logitech G Pro range, both available now on the official store. The Logitech PRO X TKL gaming keyboard will retail at $199, while the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 gaming mouse is $159.

“At the heart of the PRO Series lies our unwavering commitment to helping eSports athletes and competitive gamers play at the peak of potential, and ultimately, achieve victory. Years of collaborative efforts have culminated in the development of an exciting new PRO Series portfolio that represents a pure and uncompromised product collection, designed for maximum performance to meet the needs of elite eSports professionals and the most competitive gamers”, stated Brent Barry, Head of eSports and PRO Series at Logitech G.

Barry continued, adding: “These products exemplify our commitment to pushing the limits of performance, speed, and reliability, which is only made possible through our multi-year, collaborative design process. By partnering with professional eSports athletes to design, develop and test our products, we are ensuring they deliver the highest level of performance, quality and cutting-edge innovation”.

Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2

Logitech says the Pro X Superlight gaming mouse combines “precision, performance and reliability, making it an indispensable tool for elite-level gaming”. It has a hybrid optical-mechanical switch that “combines the revolutionary performance of optical sensor in speed and reliability while providing the crisp response and mechanical feel that Pros love”.

The new mouse also includes the “brand new HERO 2 Sensor, with tracking at over 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI. Its unique dual array design increases working range and maintains tracking performance, even when lifting or tilting the mouse”.

The company says that “based on feedback from pro gamers, the new PRO X Superlight retains its award-winning shape and geometry of the original PRO Superlight and also a weight of only 60 grams”.

Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard

Logitech says that “Like the PRO X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse, the new Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard was also designed with and for pros to deliver the highest level of competitive play. Its tenkeyless form factor features programmable keys, RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC, dedicated media controls and volume roller, and the trusted performance and reliability of Logitech G’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology”.

“In addition to the LIGHTSPEED dongle, players can connect via Bluetooth or via the included USB-C to USB-A cable. PRO X TKL features dual-shot PBT keycaps that let LIGHTSYNC RGB shine through. The standard layout allows for third party keycap compatibility, and additional media keys create quick access while grinding, a detail many pro players requested. Plus, being tenkeyless means more room for mouse movement, an important advantage for competitive players”.

The keyboard also includes a carry case, and users can choose between Tactile Switches (GX Brown), Linear Switches (GX Red) or Clicky Switches (GX Blue). Lastly, there are some other key features in the press release, as follows:

New sensitivity UI in G HUB and OMM for configuring DPI with full presets, separate X/Y axis controls, and more.

HERO 2 sensor that can copy settings from one mouse to the other to make sure you get the exact DPI from your old mouse.

Programmable F keys as G keys on the PRO X 2 Keyboard to enable control of your whole desktop. Change mouse DPI preset, execute multibuy macros, combine spells and abilities, and even control your stream through powerful plugins, including those from Streamlabs.

Both devices are available now from the official site.