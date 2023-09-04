New Arc Line is a new cRPG from Fulqrum Publishing

Fulqrum Publishing and developer Dreamate Games has announced New Arc Line, a brand new story-rich cRPG coming to PC and consoles.

New Arc Line is set during “the gilded age of magic and technology” and brings players into a fairly troubled world. The developer explains that “The New World looms on the horizon, the shining city of progress, and the last beacon of hope in your search for a cure to your family’s fatal disease”, adding “But you will soon discover that the city’s beauty runs only skin-deep; tensions growing between different factions in the world of arcane magic and steampunk gadgets, the rich exploiting the poor, the humanoid hunting the monstrous, and in the middle of it all you, a stranger in a strange land, unaware of the role you have to play in shaping the future of this world”.

Check out the trailer for New Arc Line below:

Take a stand in the existential conflict between Arcane Magic and the Steampunk Revolution, in New Arc Line! Invent deadly gadgets or master the arcane arts, steal or smooth-talk your way to the top, make foes and allies, fall in love, get involved in a massive conspiracy and influence the course of history. Shape your story in the metropolis of New Arc, ‘The Shining City of Progress’, where you arrive by steerage of a steamship, full of wonder and hope – but things are never quite as bright as they appear. Dark smoke from the factories chokes the skies, segregation, inequality, and corruption run rampant. In order to survive and save your loved ones, you will have to rise from the very bottom, make tough decisions, and get your hands dirty with the help of your diverse party of companions.

The game will feature a complex character creator, turn-based battles, and a “believable world full of tough choices”, says the developer. and will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.