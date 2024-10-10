Fulqrum Publishing announces new RPG, “Bylina”

Fulqrum Publishing has announced a new game from Far Far Games, an RPG called Bylina that is rooted in Slavic folklore and myths.

The publisher says that: “Embark on an epic journey to the Far Far Kingdom and challenge Koschei the Deathless to save your immortal soul and become a true hero in Bylina, an action RPG rooted in Slavic folklore and myths.Take on the role of Falconet, a young bogatyr born without hero’s powers, shunned and underestimated by almost everyone around him. Conquer numerous ordeals, overcome insurmountable odds, and become a legendary hero whose tales will be told for ages to come.”

Check out the trailer revealing the game:

Falconet dreams of following in the footsteps of his father, a fabled bogatyr – but during what seems like a simple task, he finds himself in the dark and mysterious Far Far Kingdom where he meets his demise. To his surprise, the young hero is revived by a mysterious spirit with whom he must now share his body. Falconet faces three daunting tasks: reclaim control over his soul, uncover an ancient mystery surrounding his new companion, and save the world from imminent doom.

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Discover a vibrant and extraordinary world based on Slavic myths and legends. Journey through the Land of Cities, boasting diverse locales – from sunlit forests to gloomy dungeons and imposing castles, each with its own unique features and atmosphere. As soon as you open new areas, prepare to encounter strange local inhabitants, as well as countless challenges, treasures, and puzzles waiting to be solved.

Improve your skills by mastering unique techniques and spells, and engage in fierce battles with common bandits, terrifying legendary creatures, and brutal bosses in which every mistake could be your last.

Expand your arsenal, embracing mysterious magical powers as well as a variety of armaments, from swords and shields to spears and bows. Level up, increase your strength, create new items, find and experiment with rare types of armour, and fight back against an ancient evil.

The eternal struggle between good and evil is not as obvious and clear-cut as it seems at first glance in the world of Bylina; its inhabitants experience complex inner lives filled with their fears, anxieties, hatred, and scars left by past trials that have shaped them into who they are today. Falconet will have to face not only legions of powerful foes in combat; but also the emotions, feelings and struggles that make a true human soul.

We got to see an early look at this one, and it has all the loot, like armour sets so we know it has a gear and loot system. Fingers crossed it’s as good as it looks. The gameplay they showed was mostly melee combat against a few foes, it ooks like it could be quite brutal.

Bylina is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.