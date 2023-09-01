Sony has confirmed the release date for the remote play device, PlayStation Portal, as well as revealing when pre-orders for it start.

PlayStation has re-introduced the world to the device after it was previously known as PlayStation Q, and given more details on it, some of which have pleased people (the price isn’t as high as expected, perhaps), and some which has been less pleasing (the lack of bluetooth options). But now we know it’s going to be £199 / $199, and will be released on November 15th, 2023.

It’s worth noting that PlayStation Portal will be available in USA, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal from that date, and that pre-orders for those countries (as well as Canada and Japan) will start on September 29th, 2023. PlayStation says that “additional regional availability will be announced at a later date”.

Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at SIE explained via the Official PlayStation Blog that “PlayStation Portal remote player brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand. It includes the key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The vibrant 8-inch LCD screen is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps, providing a high definition visual experience that’s expected from the high quality games created by world-class developers”.

Nishino also explained more directly who this device is aimed at, saying it “is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house. PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the DualSense controller”.

It’s worth noting there is a 3.5mm audio jack if you want to use wired audio, and that (it may seem obvious but let’s say it anyway) PSVR2 games can’t be played on it, but perhaps a bit strangely, you also can’t play games that stream via PS Plus Premium subscriptions.

As for the other recently announced devices, like the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore, PlayStation hasn’t yet dated those.