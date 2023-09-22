Super Mario Bros Wonder overview shows six minutes of footage

There’s less than a month to go now until Super Mario Bros Wonder releases on October 20th, and we get to see Trunky (our name for elephant Mario) in person. Ahead of the release date, Nintendo UK has published a Super Mario Bros Wonder overview trailer, at just over six and a half minutes (6:32) that pulls together loads of footage and gives an idea of what to expect from the game.

We’ve popped the overview below, as well as the official word on the game, and its features. Enjoy. If you’re wanting more footage, there’s a full Direct presentation on the game, and a live stream that showed another 20 minutes of footage.

Get ready to jump into the unexpected with Super Mario Bros. Wonder – the next evolution of Mario fun and the first 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. game in more than 10 years. With a new Flower Kingdom to explore and a varied roster of playable characters, Super Mario Bros. Wonder also introduces Wonder Flowers – game-changing items that create surprising effects you have to see to believe. Just ahead of Mario’s new adventure, a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Mario Red Edition will be available in stores on 6th October (game not included). The system, along with its two Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch dock, all sport the iconic Mario Red colour. A silhouette design of Mario jumps into action on the back of the dock. Look closely, and you’ll also find some hidden coins. Check with local retailers for pre-order information soon.

A Kingdom Teeming with Variety: The Flower Kingdom is made up of six distinct worlds that circle the Petal Isles, giving you a total of seven areas to explore. Traverse multiple islands, dive into the sea and spelunk through caves. A rich variety of courses await in each world, and you can even walk freely through open areas you find on the world map.

Wondering About Wonder Effects? Expect the unexpected: Wonder Flowers thrive off this world’s mysterious power and release it when in bloom. When you touch a Wonder Flower in a course, a Wonder effect will trigger, causing dramatic changes. Pipes might start moving, the terrain may tilt, your perspective can change, or you might float through space. There are even Wonders that can transform your character into a Goomba or a Spike-Ball.

Charismatic Characters at Your Command: Besides Mario, you can also play as Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Blue Toad or Yellow Toad, and even Toadette. They all play the same, so go with your favourite or mix it up with someone different. Yoshis and Nabbit won’t take damage, so they’re a smart choice if you’re looking for a more easy-going experience.

Plenty of Power-ups: Super Mario Bros. Wonder features the debut of new power-ups such as the Elephant Fruit, which allows Mario and some of his friends to transform into Elephant form. Throw around your weight – and your nose – as you swing your trunk to attack enemies, destroy blocks and dash across large gaps. The Bubble form allows you to blow floating bubbles that can be used to capture enemies from a distance. The Drill form makes dealing with spiky or hard-headed enemies a breeze. It also allows you to burrow and move through the ground.

Don’t Let Your Enemies Get the Best of You: When it comes to enemies, you’ll encounter new treacherous ones while traipsing through the Flower Kingdom. Hoppycats will copy you and jump when you jump. Melon Piranha Plants spit seeds from their mouths. Condarts will fly at you and stick their beaks into your business. Maw-Maws will eat anything that comes too close to their gaping mouths. There are many new enemies for you to discover.

Equip a Badge to Mix It Up: As your adventure progresses, you’ll be able to earn a variety of different in-game badges, each with its own special ability. In local multiplayer, each group of players will use the same badge.

Super Mario Bros Wonder will be released on October 20th for Nintendo Switch.