Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct reveals new features, Mario Red OLED model

Nintendo has revealed lots of details on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as revealing a new Mario Red Switch OLED model, during the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct showcase.

There’s almost too many new, unique and, frankly, plain weird features to get through so we’d advise you watch the presentation, but we can confirm that the community were right, and Peach (as well as everyone else) has an elephant form, and that Yoshi can ride Yoshi, even in elephant form. Actually, now I think about it, some of this seems like it could have been a weird dream, so watch the presentation below, then let’s get into it.

Get ready to jump into the unexpected with Super Mario Bros. Wonder – the next evolution of Mario fun and the first 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. game in more than 10 years. With a new Flower Kingdom to explore and a varied roster of playable characters, Super Mario Bros. Wonder also introduces Wonder Flowers – game-changing items that create surprising effects you have to see to believe. Just ahead of Mario’s new adventure, a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Mario Red Edition will be available in stores on 6th October (game not included). The system, along with its two Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch dock, all sport the iconic Mario Red colour. A silhouette design of Mario jumps into action on the back of the dock. Look closely, and you’ll also find some hidden coins. Check with local retailers for pre-order information soon.

As mentioned, there’s a new OLED Switch model that’s in all red, with hidden coins behind the back panel.

But it’s the details on Super Mario Bros. Wonder people are wanting to know, right? Here’s the official word from Nintendo…

The Flower Kingdom is made up of six distinct worlds that circle the Petal Isles, giving you a total of seven areas to explore. Traverse multiple islands, dive into the sea and spelunk through caves. A rich variety of courses await in each world, and you can even walk freely through open areas you find on the world map.

Besides Mario, you can also play as Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Blue Toad or Yellow Toad, and even Toadette. They all play the same, so go with your favourite or mix it up with someone different. Yoshis and Nabbit won't take damage, so they're a smart choice if you're looking for a more easy-going experience.

Plenty of Power-ups:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder features the debut of new power-ups such as the Elephant Fruit, which allows Mario and some of his friends to transform into Elephant form. Throw around your weight – and your nose – as you swing your trunk to attack enemies, destroy blocks and dash across large gaps. The Bubble form allows you to blow floating bubbles that can be used to capture enemies from a distance. The Drill form makes dealing with spiky or hard-headed enemies a breeze. It also allows you to burrow and move through the ground.

When it comes to enemies, you’ll encounter new treacherous ones while traipsing through the Flower Kingdom. Hoppycats will copy you and jump when you jump. Melon Piranha Plants spit seeds from their mouths. Condarts will fly at you and stick their beaks into your business. Maw-Maws will eat anything that comes too close to their gaping mouths. There are many new enemies for you to discover. Equip a Badge to Mix It Up: As your adventure progresses, you’ll be able to earn a variety of different in-game badges, each with its own special ability. In local multiplayer, each group of players will use the same badge.

There’s also local multiplayer, as well as online player that allows people from all over the world to interact with one another. Nintendo says that “even when playing solo, if you connect online, you can see other players from around the world in courses and on the world map enjoying the game in real time, appearing as live player shadows. You can come back to life by bumping into a live player shadow here, too”, and also adds that ” you can assist fellow online players by placing a standee that they can use to revive ghosts. Place them creatively in challenging areas to really help someone out. The game will even display how many people have used your standee assist”.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20th.