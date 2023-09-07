Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition gets new trailer

Ahead of the October 27th release for Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition, publisher Outright Games and developer Tessera Studios have released a new trailer showing off plenty of gameplay for the title.

Hasbro and Outright Games explained that “Featuring the iconic Autobot hero Bumblebee this is the first video game based on the original Paramount+ and Netflix animated series Transformers: Earthspark , and will introduce a new generation of fans to an all-new generation of Transformers”.

The companies added: “Expedition was recently showcased at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany and San Diego Comic-Con where it was first made playable to fans of all ages. This new trailer shows off the explosive action and expansive environments found in the game, as well as a deeper look at some of the epic missions players will be able to undertake”.

Check it out, below:

Battle and explore as Bumblebee in an adventure to stop his nemesis, Mandroid, from becoming the ultimate evil cyborg! Bumblebee is facing his greatest mission – reclaim the ancient Cybertronian technology scattered across the globe before Mandroid and his henchbots can use them to destroy Earth’s cities. In Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition, players take control of Bumblebee, as they battle across diverse biomes, defeat enemy Decepticons, unlock new abilities and learn devastating combos. Other iconic characters from the TRANSFORMERS universe will make an appearance to help or hinder Bumblebee on his quest, including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, Skywarp, and more!

Fingers crossed this one lives up to previous Transformers titles like Transformers: Devastation from PlatinumGames, which we reviewed back in 2015 and loved, saying: “Transformers Devastation is a wonderful blend of pure 90s nostalgia and one of the best fighting systems in games. It truly feels like a Transformers videogame should, and one that fans have always wanted. Whether or not you’re a fan of the original Transformers or not, this is a great game. The fan service will obviously make it more enjoyable for some, but anyone will derive enjoyment from this”.

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition is coming to PC and consoles on October 27th.