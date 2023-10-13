Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition hits stores today

Outright Games has announced that Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition, the first open-world adventure for Bumblebee, is out now.

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition is based on the animated TV show of the same name (minus the “Expedition” part), and Outright Games says it tells “an original story that sees iconic Autobot, Bumblebee, face a mysterious threat from his past”.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games said: “We’re incredibly excited to finally get our latest game Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition, into the hands of such a loyal and dedicated fanbase. We want this to be the ultimate Transformers experience for anyone who loves these characters and this Universe, no matter their age. We can’t wait to see what adventures our players take Bumblebee on and are deeply grateful to our friends and partners at Hasbro for helping to roll out this exciting new video game”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

On this action-packed adventure, players find Bumblebee on a mission to stop the villainous Dr. Meridian aka “Mandroid” as they freely explore three massive biomes and complete quests given to them by their new allies called the Terrans, an all-new generation of Earthborn bots created originally for the Transformers: Earthspark animated series. Along the way, Bumblebee will complete missions, unlock upgrades and discover hidden areas to explore as he encounters fan-favourite characters, including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp.

Eugene Evans, Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Licensing from Hasbro said: “Outright Games are experts in the family entertainment space and we’re delighted to have been able to work on this project with them. Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition is an incredibly faithful recreation of the show that many generations of Transformers fans have grown to love over the last year. We’re incredibly excited to see fans dive in and discover everything the game has to offer!”

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PS4, and PlayStation 5.