Transformers: Galactic Trials gets new character trailer

Outright Games and Hasbro have revealed a brand new character reveal trailer for their upcoming racer Transformers: Galactic Trials. The footage showcases all of the 11 playable characters including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Elita-1, Wheeljack, Arcee, Megatron, Shockwave, Flamewar, Soundwave, Nightbird, and Nemesis Prime.

Transformers: Galactic Trials finds players on a mission to recover the powerful Prime Relics from the evil Nemesis Prime in this fast-paced rogue-lite racing game, inspired by the iconic Transformers franchise, and developed by 3DClouds.

New characters will be unlocked as players progress, starting out with three iconic Transformers, Megatron, Bumblebee, and Megatron. Each character has two unique skills and eight powerful weapons that can be customised each race. In the Transformers Galactic Trials character trailer, players get a first look at Optimus Prime’s gravitational axe throw, Bumblebee’s plasma stings, Elita-1’s Missile Rain, and Wheeljck’s wrecking bomb.

“We’re pleased to be giving fans a brand-new look at Transformers: Galactic Trials, and we can’t wait for them to experience the action-packed combat and high-speed races waiting for them in game,” said Stephanie Malham, Managing Director at Outright Games. “Working with Hasbro on a Transformers rogue-lite racing game has been an incredible experience and we hope Transformers fans of all ages enjoy this unique hybrid game. ”

“It’s been an exciting year for Transformers as we continue our 40th anniversary celebrations, and we can’t wait for the game’s official release and players’ reactions this October,” said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. “The game’s hybrid action racing and rogue-like combat offers something unique for new and longtime fans, which is a testament to our strong collaboration with the talented team at Outright Games and our mission to continue expanding Hasbro’s lineup of digital offerings through strategic licensing and internal development.”

The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One from October 11. You can watch the Transformers: Galactic Trials trailer below: