Transformers: Galactic Trials first details revealed

Outright Games and Hasbro have today revealed the first details for their upcoming racing adventure game, Transformers: Galactic Trials. Releasing on October 11 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, it will blend rogue-lite elements with arcade racing and robot combat.

After the evil Nemesis Prime steals the Prime Relics, the Autobots and Decepticons must set out on a rip-roaring adventure to recover these artefacts and control the incredible powers they bestow. Fans can play as iconic Autobots or Decepticons, including Bumblebee, Megatron, Elita-1 and Optimus Prime and race across battle-race circuits to collect relics and beat opponents. The gameplay incorporates both traditional arcade racing in vehicle form and dynamic combat in bot-form, as players must defeat enemies and make it to the finish line.

Players can participate solo in the Galactic Trials single player mode to gain new relics, level up their skills, and unlock new iconic playable characters and skins. Arcade mode is for two players in local multiplayer to create custom races or enter location-based specialised tournaments.

“It has been a pleasure to continue our collaboration with Hasbro and return to the world of Transformers”, said Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games. “With 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of this iconic IP, we are very excited to be releasing the first ever console racing video game in the franchise’s history. With the inclusion of rogue-lite elements, Transformers: Galactic Trials’s gameplay complements the dynamic Transformers robots.”

“As Transformers celebrates its 40th year alongside the theatrical premiere of its first fully CG-animated film, Transformers One, we are proud to continue our collaboration with Outright Games to unveil an epic journey that speaks to the enduring legacy of the iconic brand,” said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. “With immersive gameplay, and a storyline that resonates with fans old and new, Transformers: Galactic Trials is sure to ignite excitement. Through this all-new Transformers racing experience, we continue to expand our digital offerings through strategic licensing and internal development and we can’t wait for Transformers fans to see what else we have in store.”

You can watch the brand new trailer below: