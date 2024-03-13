New My Little Pony game announced for console and PC

Outright Games has partnered with Hasbro to make a new My Little Pony game with My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery. The game will follow Sunny, Izzy, Misty, Pop, Zipp, and Hitch as they embark on an open-world co-operative adventure set in the world of Zephyr Heights. It’s being developed by Drakhar Studio and will be releasing May 17 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In this open-world mystery adventure, every pony can return to the kingdom of Equestria. Choosing from any one of the Mane Six, players will work together to tame an unstable magic which has sent the cloud city of Zephyr Heights out of control. Along the way, players can find more ways to have fun with replayable minigames like Pipp’s Photo Shoot, Hitch is on the Trail, and Sunny’s Smoothie Delivery. Special collectibles, photo opportunities and a closet full of accessories are also available for fans to customise their personal hooftastic style.

My Little Pony has been around for over forty years, going from popular toy line to tv and cinema, taking on many different forms in its impressive lifetime. While not the first title based on the franchise, it’ll invite fans to return once again to the magical world of Equestria.

“My Little Pony has a timeless impact across generations and through our longstanding relationship with Hasbro, we plan to continue the legacy of My Little Pony for years to come,” said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. “With the upcoming launch of My little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, we are committed to promoting the values of self-expression, magic and friendship that My Little Pony is best known for. With the addition of co-op, a brand-new storyline and exciting gameplay, we are sure fans of all ages will be thrilled to once again experience the magical world of My Little Pony!”

“Outright Games has a long history of bringing high quality, family-focused games to market and understands the lore, longevity, and magic behind My Little Pony” said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. “Growing our digital games portfolio through licensing and development remains a key strategy for us. We are committed to bringing our beloved brands to life for players in new and imaginative ways by working with creative partners from all over the world.”

You can watch the trailer for the new My Little Pony game below: