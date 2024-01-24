Dungeons & Dragons VR game in the works

Resolution Games has today announced a collaboration with Hasbro to make the first VR game based on Dungeons & Dragons. The team behind Demeo will be pairing with Wizards of the Coast to create something set within the universe of the world’s biggest tabletop RPG, and as fans of D&D and VR, this announcement is pretty spectacular.

“As anyone who’s played Demeo can guess, we’re incredibly huge fans of tabletop roleplaying games,” said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games. “They have an unparalleled power to bring people together to create shared experiences, and that’s something we’ve tried to capture, too, with nearly every release in our library. Dungeons & Dragons offers one of the richest fantasy worlds that has ever been created, and it only gets bigger with every new sourcebook and adventure. We’re beyond humbled to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible IP and look forward to sharing the first details of this new project in the future.”

Demeo, the D&D-inspired title from Resolution Games, was a massive hit, and although we never got to try it in VR, we loved the PC version. We said, “Demeo is not only a homage to classic table top RPGs, but it’s been crafted in a way to faithfully recreate the feel as well. It offers thrilling gameplay, a great opportunity to play with friends and strangers alike, all sharing a love of role-playing and fantasy. The ability to cross-play with others who’ve been playing on VR is great because you’ll not only learn quicker, but appreciate the nuances of Demeo’s gameplay without being stuck with a lack of understanding of how everything works.”

“Resolution Games has a clear understanding of how to bring players together and capture the fun of tabletop gaming on digital platforms in an accessible way,” said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. “They are an ideal partner to bring a new Dungeons & Dragons video game to life in VR and beyond. Dungeons & Dragons and our other world class gaming brands continue to attract amazing partners as we execute our strategy to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development.”

Although no release date or details around the game have been released, playing Dungeons & Dragons in VR has so much potential. We’ll keep you updated the moment we learn anything else.