Dungeons & Dragons game announced by developer Starbreeze

Developer Starbreeze has announced a game set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons will be coming in 2026, and is currently called Project Baxter. The developer is using the license from the IP from Wizards of the Coast (a division of Hasbro) and the developer will also be acting as publisher on the title.

Project Baxter will be set in the world of D&D and will “carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of co-operative multiplayer, lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model, community engagement and a larger than life experience”, says the developer, adding that it will be made in Unreal Engine 5, include cross-play, and launch on “all major platforms in 2026”.

Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze said via the press release: “It is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons and Starbreeze – both with their foundation in cooperative and community driven experiences, ‘play it your way’ and infinite replayability. When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects, Dungeons & Dragons was always at the top of our list and I’m incredibly happy to announce this license. I want to thank Wizards of the Coast for being such a great partner. Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026”.

Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro explained that the property is “having an extraordinary year”, adding “Our gaming brands, including Dungeons & Dragons, continue to attract great partners as we execute our plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and development. Our collaboration with Starbreeze is a prime illustration of this strategy. Given their impressive games and passion for Dungeons & Dragons, we are confident that they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide.”

Aside from the concept art at the top of this article, that’s all we know for now.