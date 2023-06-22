Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition coming later this year

Outright Games has announced Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition, and it’s coming later this year and will let you play as Bumblebee. The developer says it’s an “an all-new action packed, single player Transformers video game that is being developed in partnership with Hasbro, a global leader in play. This is the first game inspired by the original animated series Transformers: Earthspark that premiered globally November 2022”

The developer added that it will “introduce a new generation of video game fans to an all-new generation of Earthborn Transformers bots when it launches later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition puts fans behind the wheel of the iconic hero Bumblebee, as he drifts, drives, and fights his way across a new but familiar world. The game aims to faithfully recreate the environment and feel of the ground-breaking animated series, as Bumblebee sets off on his own adventure to face a mysterious threat from his past and stop the series villain Dr. Meridian, aka “Mandroid”, from recovering missing pieces of an ancient technology. As part of this action-packed journey, players will be able to freely explore three massive biomes and complete quests from their Terran allies, the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth, and new original characters from the TV series. To complete his mission Bumblebee will also fight against and alongside fan-favourite legacy Transformers bots including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp.

The developer says there will be “deep levels of exploration and combat reward players for undertaking multiple playthroughs as they unlock a diverse range of upgrades and abilities that allow access to previous locations, and to discover secrets in previously inaccessible areas”, which makes it sounds like a MetroidVania, for sure.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games said, “We’re very excited to be working with our long-term licensing partner Hasbro once again on a Transformers title that pushes the boundaries of what video games can bring to a long standing, hugely popular franchise. They have done an incredible job modernising and reinventing what Transformers means for a new generation through TV series, blockbuster movies, and working with the best partners on streaming platforms. We’re delighted to bring our expertise to the table and help compliment this strategy through the creation of video games for younger fans.”

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition will be coming this year to Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC.