Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets hits PC and consoles today

Outright Games has announced that Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets is now available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

This is the newest game based on the fashion doll franchise, and is developed by Petoons Studio. In case you haven’t heard of it, it’s a huge property, and Outright Games says it’s “currently ranked #4 in Fashion Doll & Accessories items in the US” for 2024.

Anyway, check out a trailer for the game, and all the info, below:

In Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, players team up with Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Clawdeen Wolf to help rid their school of haunted happenings. By collecting monster keys around the campus, players work to unlock an ancient door and restore peace to the school. Along the way, they’ll visit many iclawnic locations from the Monster High series and customize their own fangtastic monster with an array of haunted hairdos, scary cool clothing, and scareccessories for the ultimate Monster High experience.

“Monster High has always been about encouraging fans to embrace their uniqueness, creativity, individuality, and self-expression,” said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. “We are thrilled for all to experience the world of Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets today as the game embodies the franchise’s creative spirit and lets players solve spooky mysteries in a whole new dimension.”

“Expanding the beloved world of Monster High for new gaming platforms has been such an incredible experience, highlighting the brand’s lasting impact and evolution,” comments Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. “We worked closely with Mattel to ensure Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets captures the franchise’s spirit of individuality and inclusivity, delivering players an exciting story to uncover in an environment faithful to the series. We can’t wait for fans to enter Monster High and uncover all the secrets waiting to be discovered.”

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets is out now for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Windows Store.